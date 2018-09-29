Pat Robertson Prays For God To ‘Throw Confusion’ Into Kavanaugh Accusers

The popular right-wing televangelist said that he prayed for "the Holy Spirit of God" to "throw confusion into the counsel of these myriad accusers."

Conservative media mogul and televangelist Pat Roberton prayed for “the Holy Spirit of God” to “throw confusion into the counsel” of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, reports Right Wing Watch.

Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation has been delayed by a week after his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, gave her testimony on Thursday, which led many to call for an FBI investigation into the alleged complaints of sexual assault. Although Republican senators nonetheless tried to push ahead with a confirmation vote Friday, their efforts were thwarted by multiple calls asking for an FBI investigation. The American Bar Association and Kavanaugh’s alma mater, Yale Law School, were among those calling for him to be investigated further, leading Republican senator Jeff Flake to propose a week-long delay to his confirmation on Friday.

Donald Trump later confirmed that an investigation into accusations against his Supreme Court pick — which will be limited in time and scope — has been launched.

But popular right-wing Christian talk show host and media mogul Pat Robertson, who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and operates his successful Christian news and TV program, The 700 Club, said that he prayed for God to rescue Kavanaugh in such a time of crisis.

Stating that America’s Supreme Court had been a liberal bastion for years, Robertson claimed that the accusations against Kavanaugh were an “all-out assault” by Democrats to tarnish the reputation of one of America’s finest judges.

“The Supreme Court of the United States is the power center of the liberal left. They have done their bidding for years and years and years, and now comes a decisive moment as to whether they will lose control of that particular body and they are putting an all-out assault to destroy the reputation of one of the finest judges in America. It is a pre-planned plot, it is unbelievable, and if anybody buys it, they’d be willing to buy the story of the Great Pumpkin and any other myth that you can think of.”

Robertson then asked his viewers to join in a “special prayer” for the welfare of Kavanaugh, so that God could “somehow throw confusion” into the counsel of Kavanaugh’s multiple accusers. In addition to Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee on Thursday, Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by at least two more women, Deborah Ramirez, and Julie Swetnick, both of whom had reportedly tried to get in touch with the Senate judiciary committee to testify as well.

Robertson prayed for Kavanaugh’s “myriad accusers” to lose their way.

“Throw confusion into those who are bringing false accusations against a future Supreme Court judge,” Robertson prayed. “Father, even as David said, ‘Throw confusion into the counsel of Ahithophel,’ we pray that, somehow, the Holy Spirit of God will throw confusion into the counsel of these myriad accusers who are coming forth against a good man who can serve honorably for decades to come in the Supreme Court. Lord, do it. We pray in the name of Jesus, throw confusion into their counsel. Thank you, Lord. Amen.”