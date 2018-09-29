Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Call It Quits

The prospects of Kendall Jenner following in line behind Kim and Khloe Kardashian – as sisters who’ve been hitched to NBA basketball players – has apparently been put on ice, as reports coming out of Calabasas confirm that she recently called off her four-month-long fling with Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons.

The chronology of the courtship that Kendall and Simmons had going, prior to their split, can be traced back to late May. In the weeks that followed her unaccompanied presence at the Cannes Film Festival, the tabloid press picked up on a couple of sightings of the pair. Speculation initially grew out of word getting around about the 22-year-old supermodel being seen with the Sixers sensation at club Vandal in New York City. Word of them becoming an item would only strengthen after Page Six got a source close to the Kardashian family to corroborate the rumor, on the heels of a lunch date they appeared to be having at the Beverly Hills Hotel several days later.

At the time, Kendall was on the rebound following a six-month-long romance that fizzled between her and Pistons star, Blake Griffin. Simmons, on the other hand, happened to still be linked to singer Tinashe. Thus, his transition from one relationship to the next didn’t go over as smoothly. Fans will recall him taking heat from Tinashe’s brother, who called him out in a tweet that read: “people all lied n her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s**t* u cheat on her w a Jenner,” as reported by Us Weekly.

Nevertheless, the Jenner-Simmons sightings continued to rear, with the love-birds cuddling up with one another at a private event that Dave Chappelle threw at the Peppermint Club in June. The post-CFDA Fashion Awards get together proved to be a sign of things to come, with reports indicating that they would rent a $25,000-a-month summer house together soon thereafter. While the summer season did seem to coincide with a spark developing between Kendall and Simmons, it would eventually manifest as a brief period for them to enjoy while it lasted.

Exclusive: It's over for Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons https://t.co/x7KMG4sizk — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 27, 2018

In August, photographs surfaced of Kendall and Simmons enjoying a couples getaway with Khloe and Tristan Thompson in Mexico. It was evident in the images that they were having a good time jet skiing and soaking in some sun on a yacht anchored off of the coast. But in hindsight, it appears to have provided a snapshot of the height of their passion.

Pictures of Kendall and Simmons having a blast at the family’s Fourth of July party will someday stand as a reminder of their younger years. An artist’s depiction of them nestled in each others’ arms in a family painting will stand as a testament to how the family embraced their possible future. Before long the passion reportedly waned, and by early September their busying schedules began to conflict.

It was at that point that Kendall decided that she would re-focus on herself and her friends, sources close to her circle have reportedly informed Us Weekly.