Riley Keough, Elvis’ Granddaughter, Joins ‘Riverdale’ Cast After Twitter Pitch

The actress had dreamed of landing a role on the CW teen drama.

Riley Keough is proving that if you ask, you shall receive. The 29-year-old actress, who also happens to be the eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has just landed a role on Riverdale. And it turns out that working on the CW hit was something that had been on the star’s bucket list for a while.

According to Vulture, Keough will play a mysterious new character named Laurie Lake on the third season of the teen drama series. The new character is described as an “all-American farm girl” who takes in Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) after they wander onto her property looking for shelter. But a “warm and possibly flirtatious” first meeting turns into a situation that presents “more danger than they could have imagined” for Jughead.

The dream acting job was literally manifested by Keough. Earlier this year, the first-born daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough posted a tweet in which she announced, “I just want to be cast in Riverdale.”

After her casting announcement was revealed, Keough, clearly a superfan of the hit Archie Comics-inspired drama series, joked, “Tweet and you shall receive.”

You can see Riley Keough’s tweets about Riverdale below.

I just want to be cast in Riverdale — Riley Keough (@RileyKeough) March 6, 2018

Tweet and you shall receive ???? https://t.co/D5c43vsaxQ — Riley Keough (@RileyKeough) September 28, 2018

Of course, Keough isn’t a newcomer to the acting world. In 2016, the actress, who previously worked as a model, played call girl Christine Reade on the first season of Starz’s anthology drama The Girlfriend Experience, a 13-episode role that scored her a Golden Globe nomination, according to TV Line. Keough also played Sarah Ganim in the HBO docudrama Paterno, and her other recent film roles include Mad Max: Fury Road, Logan Lucky, and the Robert Redford film The Discovery.

Keough previously told Esquire she has been lucky in her career and drive has nothing to do with her famous lineage.

“I was always interested in having my own money—not my fam­ily’s money,” Keough said. “I don’t think it had anything to do with me being Elvis’s grand­daughter. None of my drive was I need to get away from my family legacy! I wanted to save up the money to go to film school. People always ask, ‘How crazy is it that your grandpa was Elvis and your stepdad was Michael Jackson? I make them happy and say, ‘Yeah, it’s sooo crazy!’ But actually, I don’t think about it, ever. The reality is I know as much about my grandpa as you’d know about a grandpa you never met.”

Riverdale returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c on the CW.