Blake Lively Shares A Photo With A Naked Man, And Ryan Reynolds Reacts

Blake was hilariously trolled by her husband Ryan after sharing a photo with a nude man.

Blake Lively inspired another hilarious reaction from husband Ryan Reynolds after sharing a new photo with a nude man on social media. As reported by Hollywood Life, Lively took to Instagram to share the photo, which is actually a promo shot for her new movie titled, A Simple Favor, on September 28 which clearly caught the attention of her husband of six years.

The promotional snap showed Blake standing behind a desk while a man – who appeared to be completely nude – lay in front of her with his legs in the air while Lively wrapped her arms around his thighs.

The man then held up a cocktail as Lively starred at the camera.

The actress wrote in the caption, “My turn… @asimplefavor.”

And the photo shared by Blake – who was rocking a navy suit and tie combo in the snap – definitely didn’t go unnoticed by her husband.

Per Hollywood Life, Reynolds left a pretty hilarious remark in the comments section after seeing his wife posing with the nude man, jokingly writing, “He seems nice.”

Ryan’s comment was a big hit with fans, as many remarked on the twosome’s relationship and the Deadpool actor’s sense of humor when it comes to trolling his wife on social media.

“This comment from her husband is brill. Love them even more,” one fan said after seeing Ryan’s comment, while another wrote online, “I just love you guys” with a red heart and a crying laughing emoji.

“This is the sort of support we want from a boyfriend lol..” a third fan wrote. “Justifies why Ryan Reynolds is #goals (and Blake cos seriously she seems to have the best wardrobe and is hilarious).”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Ryan’s showed off his sense of humor on wife Blake’s page.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Back in February, ELLE shared a timeline of the couple trolling each other on the social media site which dated back to 2015.

One of the most hilarious pranks the couple played on each other came in 2017 when Reynolds shared a photo of himself and his wife to celebrate Lively’s birthday on Instagram, only he hilariously cropped the snap to only feature part of his wife’s face.

Blake then returned the favor to her man on his birthday, sharing a photo of him and Ryan Gosling for his birthday which mainly featured The Notebook actor and just half of Reynolds’ face, writing “Happy Birthday, baby” in the Instagram caption.

The couple married in 2012 and have two children together. Inquisitr shared that the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this month with their kids.

Blake and Ryan welcomed their daughter James in 2014 and second daughter Inez in 2016.