Olivia Culpo Flashes Her Abs In A Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Olivia showed off her toned middle in a new photo.

Olivia Culpo gave her millions of Instagram followers a glimpse at her middle in a crop top and denim daisy dukes in a new photo posted to her account on September 28. The model and actress stunned in the new photo, which showed her rocking a short black crop top that perfectly showcased her very impressive abs.

Culpo was sporting a black hat as she showed off her impressive body while sitting on a balcony at an unknown tropical location. She then teamed her cropped sweatshirt with her skimpy denim shorts, which she paired with black tights – featuring a Mickey Mouse outline on the knee – and heeled black boots.

The star was also carrying a designer bag in the photo as she posed for the camera.

Culpo revealed in the caption that her black and denim ensemble was her outfit of the day for Friday, writing in the caption, “#OOTD in Mickey tights from @calzedonia” with three emojis with hearts for eyes.

Fans left hundreds of comments on Olivia’s latest Instagram photo, sharing sweet message for the star who most recently gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes at her career in the E! docu-series Model Squad.

“Absolutely gorgeous! Amazing style,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Culpo’s snap, as a second said that the model was looking “Beautiful as always.”

The latest fashion photo comes after Culpo showed off a more colorful look to her fans on the social media site last week, as Inquisitr reported that she was photographed wearing a vibrant multi-colored dress as she wrapped filming on her new movie in Jamaica.

Culpo’s also been showing off her body in some colorful bikinis over the summer.

Inquisitr shared that Olivia showed off her toned figure in a red two-piece during a trip to the beach earlier this month.

The star has previously opened up about her diet and fitness routine, revealing how much effort she puts in to getting her amazing body in shape.

Speaking of her exercise routine, Olivia told The Cut last year that she likes to change thing up when it comes to working out to keep herself on her toes.

“I like to switch it up, and work out with a friend. Right now I’ve been really loving Soul Cycle and I do pilates very often,” she said. “I love to do yoga, particularly outside in California.”

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Olivia also revealed that her fitness routine includes running and working out with a trainer at the gym, doing things like circuit training to stay toned and healthy.

“So there’s a lot of different workouts that I like to do,” she added to the outlet. “To me, it’s really important to just keep it fun, and that means adding a lot of variety and not sticking to one workout.”