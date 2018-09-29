Prince Philip Will Pose Alongside Fergie For Eugenie’s Wedding Photos After 26 Years Of Avoiding Her

Prince Philip has reportedly agreed to pose alongside Sarah, Duchess of York, for Princess Eugenie’s wedding. This will be the first time that the prince and his ex-daughter-in-law will appear in a photo together since 1992, according to The Daily Mail.

Richard Eden exclusively reports that Prince Philip, 97, and Fergie, 58 will pose in the official wedding photographs of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on October 12. The Queen and Prince Philip will attend the wedding of their granddaughter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. They will also take part in the formal photographs taken after the ceremony has taken place, just as they participated in their other grandchildren’s photos.

“Her Majesty and the Duke will be in the official photographs, just as they were in those of their other grandchildren, Peter and Zara Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.” “The Duke loves his granddaughter and wants her big day to be just as special as those of her cousins.”

Over the years, there has been plenty of speculation over Prince Philip’s feelings towards his former daughter-in-law. The break in their relationship seems to have occurred in 1992 when a tabloid published photos of a topless Fergie sunbathing. Not only was she enjoying the sun’s rays, but American financial manager John Bryan was sucking her toes. This incident seemed to have sparked the rift between them since Prince Philip has “studiously avoided” her ever since.

Express reported that when Princess Eugenie’s wedding was announced, it sparked concerns as to how the royals would handle the conflict given the strained relationship between Fergie and the Duke. This was highlighted by the Duchess of York’s recent visit to Balmoral in August when she visited the Queen. Prince Philip left the grounds so as to avoid being in the same space as her.

“Her Majesty often has the Duchess for a few days at Balmoral early in her annual summer holiday there, but Prince Philip does not like being in the same building as her.”

He just can’t bring himself to forgive her for some of the outrageous things she has done.”

It certainly adds credence to the belief that if the Duke takes such extreme measures to avoid Fergie that they haven’t spoken to each other since she divorced Prince Andrew in 1996. It will be interesting to see how the pair interact while the wedding photographs are being taken, and how the photographer stages those photos.