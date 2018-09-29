Kim Kardashian Scared That Kanye West Will Say Something Crazy During ‘SNL’ Appearance, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kanye was tapped as a last-minute replacement for the 'Saturday Night Live' season premiere.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly scared about her husband’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, and it’s not just nerves about whether Kanye will nail his performance.

A new report from Hollywood Life claims that Kim is fearful that Kanye West could have a repeat of some of his latest outbursts when he performs at the September 29 premiere of Saturday Night Live. A source told the celebrity news outlet that Kim is still reeling from Kanye’s public statements in support of Donald Trump and downplaying slavery, and is afraid that his speak-before-thinking ways could strike again.

“Kim is really nervous for Kanye’s appearance on SNL this weekend,” a source claimed. “She loves him with all her heart, but she has no idea what statements might come out of this mouth. Ever since he was slammed for his comments about slavery, Kim has become nervous over his public appearances.”

She may have good reason to be nervous. As the report noted, Kanye West has made even more strange statements since his rant back in May that slavery “was a choice” for blacks. Within the past few weeks, Kanye has declared his love for an adult website during a radio appearance and showed up to another appearance wearing a Colin Kaepernick shirt and a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

The performance itself comes as a bit of a surprise. Singer Ariana Grande was originally slated to perform at the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, but had to bow out of the gig this week. The show’s producer, Lorne Michaels, said Grande backed out for “emotional reasons,” E! News noted.

Grande had hinted to fans this week that she was feeling exhausted, and she has faced public pressure since the overdose death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. After a number of fans reached out, Grande posted a message letting them know that she was all right.

“ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better,” she wrote.

The show tapped Kanye as a replacement, and Michaels said he was up to the task — even on very short notice.

“He’ll be there. The reach of the show, and the number of people that will step forward, is just somehow now, I think, probably at its peak,” Michaels said.

Kanye West is set to perform at the Saturday Night Live season premiere, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET.