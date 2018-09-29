How To Watch A Livestream Of David Wright's Final Game: Where To Find Mets Vs. Marlins Online

The Mets legend is expected to retire after playing one final game on Saturday.

Fans who want to watch a livestream David Wright’s final game ever with the New York Mets will be in luck — they can find it online for free.

The Mets legend returned from an absence of more than two years to put on the uniform one last time, and will say goodbye on Saturday night. After a long and arduous rehab from a serious neck injury, Wright has finally come off the disabled list for the team’s final home stand of the year. As PIX 11 reported, Wright will be starting at third base against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, expected to be his last game ever with the New York Mets before retiring.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., with PIX 11 carrying the local broadcast. Fans will also be able to watch a livestream of David Wright’s last game (details on how to watch online can be found below).

Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015, a serious neck condition that often ends the careers of athletes who are inflicted. But Wright fought through it, and was able to return for the 2015 playoffs, even hitting a home run in the World Series.

But he has been mostly off the field since then, leaving in May, 2016, and not returning back until being activated to the team’s roster this week. Though he will be able to take the field for the Mets faithful, Wright admitted to reporters that he would never be able to play a full season again.

“The way I feel right now and then everything the doctors have told me there’s not going to be an improvement,” Wright said, via PIX 11. “So yeah, I don’t see that (playing everyday) as a possibility.”

David Wright never gave up, never slowed down https://t.co/WPBrmS8SYe via @Newsday — steven marcus (@newsdaymarcus) September 28, 2018

Fans who watch a livestream of David Wright’s final game are sure to see an emotional affair. Mets beat writer Antony DiComo reported that David’s 2-year-old daughter, Olivia Shea (yes, she does share a middle name with the stadium where he started his career), will be throwing out the first pitch to David’s father. There are a number of other surprise guests planned for the game, DiComo noted.

There will be a few options for fans who want to watch a livestream of David Wright’s final game. Fans in local markets can watch the Mets vs. Marlins contest through fuboTV, which is free for first-time users. The game is also streaming on MLB.tv, with all games the final weekend being shown for free.