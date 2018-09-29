‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: Terry Crews To Host New NBC Competition Series

The effervescent star is the perfect pick for the popular program!

Now that Season 13 of America’s Got Talent has wrapped up, and magician Shin Lim was crowned the winner, fans of the competition series can look forward to a brand-new show hosted by Terry Crews that will air this winter — America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

In a press release from NBC that was posted on The Futon Critic, the network stated that the AGT spinoff will feature “the most talented, memorable, wackiest, and all-around fan favorite acts” from all seasons of the United States show and other Got Talent programs, representing 194 territories across the globe, competing against one another “in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.”

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world,” said the show’s creator and judge, Simon Cowell, when The Champions was officially announced in May, reported Deadline.

“The variety and the talents of the acts who enter Got Talent globally are incredible and unbelievable. Since America’s Got Talent was where it all started, I’m absolutely delighted to be launching this on NBC.”

Along with Cowell, current AGT panelists Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B will also judge The Champions, which is slated to debut in January of 2019.

“I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi, and Howie hosting the No. 1 alternative series on television,” said Crews about his new gig.

“NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s Got Terry Crews!”

This isn’t the 50-year-old former NFL defensive end and linebacker’s first attempt at hosting a TV show. He was the emcee of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 2014 to 2015, and Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster in 2017.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Crews is one of the stars on NBC’s newly-acquired series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which previously ran on Fox for five seasons, as New York Police Department Sergeant Terry Jeffords. The show will begin airing on its new network, with its original cast, mid-season.

The married father of five has also been making headlines lately as one of the few men who have come forward with a #MeToo story, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Crews spoke out about an alleged 2016 sexual assault by a former talent agent at the William Morris Endeavor agency, Adam Venit.

So far, Howie Mandel is the only America’s Got Talent judge to welcome Crews to the show’s family

“NOICE! Happy to have you [Terry],” the comedian wrote on Twitter, referencing a word often used on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.