Teens Getting Death Threats After Viral Video Shows Them Release Dog To Kill A Pet Cat

The boys have been getting hateful and threatening messages on their social media pages after they were identified online.

Two teenagers are getting death threats after someone online identified them as the pair seen in a viral video releasing a dog so it could maul a neighborhood cat to death.

The video, which had been causing quite a stir online, showed the pair using a stick to prod the cat to come out from under a car, where it had been hiding. They then sent a dog after the cat. As Wales Online reported, the dog attacked the cat, killing it.

The incident grew even more disturbing from there. After the dog had killed the cat, a 12-year-old named Sully, the boys picked up its dead body and tossed it over a wall, where it was later found by a neighbor.

The boys were arrested for the cat’s death and were each given a 12-month referral order, Wales Online reported. Though the incident happened back in May, it sparked a new controversy this week when someone shared the names of the teenagers online, leading to death threats and angry comments on their social media pages.

“Dirty little low life animal murderer,” one person wrote. “Hope someone gets revenge on you for this act of total disregard for life. I hope this follows you and lives with you for all your life, and I only hope it’s as short lived as the cats life.”

This is not the first story of an animal killing to gain viral attention and earn the scorn of the internet. Earlier this year, an Oklahoma man named Jeffrey Don Edwards was arrested for allegedly shooting his daughter’s pet dogs to death when she refused to help pitch in and clean the house.

Teens filmed letting dog chase and kill cat are sent death threats after being named online https://t.co/oBhRvHLQxz pic.twitter.com/3osO3w3omH — WalesOnline (@WalesOnline) September 28, 2018

As NewsOK reported, the man allegedly took the two dogs — a blue-heeler-Labrador mix named Duck and a golden retriever named Jessica Dawn — to the edge of his property in a rural part of the state and shot both of them to death. The senseless killings left the girl and her sister devastated.

“They are devastated and in shock that their dad would hurt them that way,” the girl’s mother, Danielle Depee, told the Associated Press. “Both my kids never thought he would do what he did.”

The teenagers arrested in Wales for sending their dog to kill the pet cat will not get the chance to harm any of their own pets. As part of their sentence for killing Sully, each were barred from owning any animals for the next 10 years.