‘Joker’ Film: New Footage Emerges Of Joaquin Phoenix Crying In Crazy Clown Wig

More news continues to come off the 'Joker' set.

Production on Joker is in full swing, with Joaquin Phoenix starring as the titular Gotham villain. Director Todd Phillips shared several photos to his Instagram page last week giving fans a glimpse of Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, and Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. Shortly after Phillips shared the photos of the actors, footage was leaked from the Joker set, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

In the first leaked footage, Phoenix can be seen exiting a Gotham train as bedlam bursts out all around him. The actor is in full Joker costume and makeup and looks happy at the chaos surrounding him as extras dressed in clown costumes began beating each other, as well as Gotham city citizens up. Now, less than a week later, more footage has leaked from the set. Comic Book shared the paparazzi footage, which depicts a very sad Arthur Fleck in a clown costume with a crazy neon green wig.

Phoenix is acting out a scene in a run-down phone booth and is talking on the phone for some time. As the conversation rolls on, Fleck gets noticeably upset and begins crying. He eventually drops the phone and lays his head against the glass in dishevelment. Fleck is wearing a checkered blazer fit with a giant flower pin, looking like he came from some sort of job. His green wig comes off as his crying intensifies, and it’s not long before crew members begin to cover him up with cardboard and screens.

After the paparazzi were spotted, all hands were on deck to cover Phoenix from being filmed and photographed. The actor was then covered in a black blanket from his head to his knees as he is walked into a nearby building to escape cameras. With the plot being kept under wraps, it’s not known what is happening in this scene and what causes Fleck to break down in tears.

Joker will mark the first film from DC and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Elseworld” series. The standalone films will not be associated with those in the DC Extended Universe and tell more origin stories than films like Suicide Squad and Justice League. Jared Leto will continue to play the Joker in the DCEU, but is not connected to Phoenix’s Fleck at all.

Joker will debut on October 4, 2019. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.