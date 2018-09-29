Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Goes Nude And Flaunts Derriere For ‘Playboy’

Shauna Sexton is back at it again, as she pushes the envelope of Instagram’s no-nudity policy with her latest post. In the first picture, Shauna is posing completely nude, as she appears to be holding a shirt with her right hand. Her derriere is on full display, as her backdrop is filled with tons of retro items. From a disco ball, and vintage electronics, to a brightly patterned curtain, it looks like a photo from a different era.

A second photo shows Sexton sitting at a couch with some retro wall art. Her hair is down, as she barely censored her exposed assets. The third photo is probably the most revealing, as she leaned up against some furniture as she played with her hair. Her fans shut down any haters, exclaiming that “What’s with all this hatters [sic]!!! you look amazing and [fire emoji].”

“You look great! Especially your CORE!” another fan posted. That’s probably a shout-out to her workout regimen, as the model is often spotted going to and from the gym.

“Absolutely Stunning!!! Amazing person!!!” yet another posted.

While Shauna’s been working as a model for a while, it wasn’t until she was spotted with Ben Affleck that she became more well-known. Since then, it appears that she’s amassed a solid fan base.

One of the biggest criticisms that Sexton has had to endure is of her drinking and partying. It’s really only a problem because Ben Affleck is currently in rehab for alcohol addiction, and some people wonder if she could be a bad influence. But she seems to be standing her ground, as the model previously blasted the haters, stating that it’s “ridiculous” to blame her for Ben’s relapse.

In the meantime, Shauna posted an Instagram story an hour ago, which she captioned “Yeehaw” and “Girls night out.” She tagged two friends, Dana Darling and Cassandra Dawn. The words “Girls night out” was a GIF, with photos of a disco ball, heels, and alcohol alternating with each word.

It’s no secret that Sexton is still drinking alcohol, as she posted another Instagram story of herself playing flip cup with alcoholic drinks on the table. But she did say before that she hasn’t drank in front of Ben, and if her visiting the actor in rehab is any indication, it looks like she is supportive of the actor’s recovery. It’s hard to know how things will pan out after Affleck leaves rehab, so we’ll just have to wait and see.