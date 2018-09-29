Kim Kardashian Flaunts Tiny Waist, Toned Legs, And New Hairstyle In Sexy Pink Cutout Dress

Kim Kardashian stepped out in New York City on Friday night, and she was dressed to kill. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned heads as she hit the Big Apple over the weekend.

According to Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian is currently in New York City with her husband, Kanye West, who is set to appear on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend as the musical guest.

Kanye is filling in for Ariana Grande, who cancelled her appearance on SNL, where her fiance, Pete Davidson, is a cast member, following the tragic and untimely death of her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Kardashian looked stunning as she hit the town wearing a pink, cutout mini dress, that showed off some skin, and her insane abs. The form fitting dress showed off Kim’s famous curves and tiny waist, as well as her tanned and toned legs.

The reality star wore her long, waist length hair in a different style than fans are used to seeing her in. Kim straightened her long locks for the occasion and shied away from her signature middle part, to don a side part. She completed the look by wearing a pair of white Yeezy sneakers.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian’s sexy cutout dress look comes just one day after the reality star flaunted a money-inspired look for a party on Friday night.

Kardashian showed off her outfit, which consisted of a dollar-bill-printed trench coat, and thigh high money-print boots. She also donned a money bag, crystal-encrusted purse as she hosted a party for a friend whom she claimed sold her company for a “couple billion” dollars.

“What do you do when you’re friend sells her company for a couple billion? You wear a full money ‘fit and throw her a party,” Kim said of her cash-themed clothing choice.

Meanwhile, Kim took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Kanye during his Saturday Night Live promo, where he stood next to this week’s host, Star Wars actor Adam Driver, and SNL cast member Keenan Thompson.

Kanye West donned a “Make America Great Again” hat, in support of President Donald Trump, and a sweatshirt that showed his support for Colin Kaepernick, which seem to be conflicting ideas, as Billboard reported.

Kim Kardashian will likely be in attendance for Kanye West’s SNL performance this weekend, and could even introduce her husband before he performs, as the show likes to showcase special guests in the audience, including significant others, to announce the musical acts.