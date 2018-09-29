‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Angela Amezcua Rocks Turquoise Bikini

Angela Amezcua looked stunning in her latest Instagram post. She posed on the balcony of her Eden Roc Miami Beach hotel room, which has incredible views of the ocean. Angela wore a bright turquoise bikini, as she captioned it “Just trying to blend in with the sea [blue heart emoji].” Amezcua wore her hair down, as she accessorized with a simple belly button ring. Her fans loved the picture, as one said that “Girl you’ll never blend in, you’ll always stand out.” Another person said, “You nailed it! You look amazing, loves it.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star is enjoying some time in Miami, along with her boyfriend Clay Harbour and co-stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone. It makes sense that the four are hanging out together, since Chris was the one that set up Angela with Clay, according to People. And since the couple seems to be working out, it looks like Randone knows a thing or two about match-making. And back when Clay first announced his relationship with Angela, he made sure to give Chris props, as he said, “Big shoutout to @chrisrandone for setting this up.”

Angela’s probably enjoying the beautiful weather, which looks more like summer than fall. Even so, she took some time to promote a blanket brand four days ago, saying “It’s officially Fall y’all! [leaf emoji] And that means snuggling up on the couch with blankets.”

Amezcua and Clay’s romance has fans going wild, as they share really cute photos of one another on social media. Around mid-September, Angela shared a sweet photo of the two hanging out at the beach, which she captioned, “God Bless the Broken Road [praying hands emoji] [hearts emoji] #candidmomentsarethebestmoments.” She was likely referring to the Rascal Flatt’s song, “Bless The Broken Road,” which is all about the struggle that people sometimes endure before they meet the love of their life.

And while we don’t know the details of all of Angela’s struggles, we do know that she was cut from the Bachelor during the first week of Nick Viall’s season. That’s got to be difficult, although between her and Grocery Store Joe, it looks like getting cut the first week doesn’t mean that there’s no hope. In fact, Joe Amabile was also cut during the first week of Becca’s season of the Bachelorette, and he’s now happily dating co-star Kendall Long.

We’ll have to wait and see how things unfold for her and Clay, but so far, it looks like it’s a great match.