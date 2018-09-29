Krystal Nielson Showcases Perfect Abs In Red Bikini

Bachelor in Paradise’s Krystal Nielson is in love with Chris Randone, and having the time of her life in Florida, according to her Instagram. She posted a new picture today of herself posing on a balcony overlooking Miami Beach. You can see the high-rises and ocean in the background, as she sported a bright red bikini that showcased her perfect abs. Her caption was, “¿Cómo se dice, never going home? [rainbow emoji]” Which translates to “How do you say.”

Her fans sent their good wishes.

“So happy you both found each other. Lol…I’d pay to go to the wedding. Smile,” one fan posted. Another fan is already looking far into the future.

“You 2 are the hottest bachelor couple ever! I predict cute babies in your future [heart emoji] [footprints emoji].”

Krystal also shared another photo of herself wearing the same bikini yesterday, as well as another snap from her time by the water.

Plus, it’s not just Krystal and Chris who are enjoying Florida right now. Nielson shared a group photo with Angela Amezcua and Clay Harbour. Someone exclaimed in the comments, “Dream Team!,” as others said, “duuuuude this makes me so happy.” Krystal and Chris both wore green outfits, while Angela rocked a tropical-print dress. Clay sported a plain white T-shirt, as he hugged his girlfriend.

Krystal also shared an Instagram story of her doing “My ‘model walk,'” as she asked Jordan Kimball, “how’d I do?” She’s also obviously loving Miami, as she posted a different story showing off the amazing view from their hotel. During that story, she wore a cute crop-top and a white baseball hat, along with a small necklace. And it’s no wonder that she’s so stoked on the backdrop, which includes beautiful beaches and a bright blue ocean.

We’ll have to wait and see how long it’ll take the new lovebirds to get married. They said that they would be okay with televising the event, although for now, it looks like they’re just in the early planning stages.

Meanwhile, Chris is also busy showing off cute couple photos with Krystal on his Instagram page. He shared a photo today that shows them walking hand-in-hand at Eden Roc, in Miami Beach. Nielson wore an adorable white ensemble, which looks like a romper with cute lace accents. Chris, on the other hand, wore a simple long-sleeved white shirt with some dark jeans.