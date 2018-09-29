Kevin Spacey Sued For Sexual Battery By New Accuser

Kevin Spacey, an actor whose career and reputation was damaged by sexual assault allegations, has been sued by a new accuser who claims that the actor committed sexual battery during a massage in 2016. The Blast reports that the accuser’s name has been excluded from court documents and he is being referred to as John Doe.

He claims that Spacey hired him for a massage via a third party two years ago and that things got inappropriate when he got to the actor’s home. John Doe says that he asked Spacey to lay on his stomach while he worked, but that the former House Of Cards star insisted on lying on his back. This was after Spacey said that his main “problem areas” were in his groin area.

John Doe also alleges that when he massaged the actor’s leg, Spacey took his hand and placed it on his private parts. He also says that the actor used this hand to fondle himself.

Doe adds that he actively resisted at that point and confronted Spacey about what he was doing and that Spacey escalated the situation by grabbing his shoulders and allegedly went in for a kiss.

According to The Blast, the anonymous accuser is suing Kevin Spacey for gender violence sexual battery, assault, and the “intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.”

Kevin Spacey sued by anonymous masseur over alleged assault https://t.co/Fep62B7QcH pic.twitter.com/EWXZBxSASF — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 29, 2018

In 2017, an actor named Anthony Rapp, best known for his role in Star Trek: Discovery, claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14. Rapp, who is now 46, told Buzzfeed News that he made an unwanted “sexual advance” him at a party. The two met because they both worked on Broadway shows at the time. Spacey was 26 when the alleged incident occurred.

In the interview, Rapp said that he was moved to say something about what happened after he saw women publicly speaking out about their sexual assailants.

“I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it,” he said to Buzzfeed News. “It’s just deeply confusing to me.”

Kevin Spacey claimed to have no recollection of the incident and used his response to come out as a gay man.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” he tweeted. “I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. I now choose to live as a gay man.”

In the wake of the allegations, he lost his role and executive producer spot on House Of Cards.

As The Guardian reports, Spacey is currently under investigation for sexual assault allegations in Los Angeles and London.