Gal Gadot To Star In ‘Death On The Nile’

Kenneth Branagh is set to direct the follow-up to 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Gal Gadot’s schedule is getting busier and busier these days as she has just signed on to Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile. According to Deadline, Gadot will be playing Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, a wealthy heiress from the hit Agatha Christie mystery novel. The movie is a follow up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express which earned just over $350 million worldwide last year.

Branagh directed Murder on the Orient Express, as well as starred as one of the mystery genres most compelling detectives, Hercules Poirot. In Death on the Nile, Detective Poirot is once again caught in the middle of a murder investigation by chance. Linnet and the detective are on a lavish Nile River cruise, which results in the murder of several guests as opposed to just the one in Murder on the Orient Express.

In the novel, Linnet is on her honeymoon on the Nile with her former friend’s fiance, Simon Doyle. The former friend, Jacqueline de Bellefort, is stalking them now that they are on holiday and a very confusing murder mystery ensues.

Murder on the Orient Express had a stellar cast which included Branagh, Michelle Pfeiffer, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, Penelope Cruz, Dame Judi Dench, Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Leslie Odom Jr., and Olivia Colman. So far Gadot is the only actor set to appear in the follow-up film, and if it can match its predecessor in terms of talent remains to be seen. Branagh has not been confirmed to return as Detective Poirot even though he is attached to direct, but it is more than likely.

Death on the Nile includes 16 passengers other than Poirot, all of whom can be considered to be the murderer, but not all of them make it off the cruise alive. This would give Branagh and the casting directors plenty of opportunities to build up yet another stellar cast.

The end of Murder on the Orient Express hinted at a follow-up film in the form of Death on the Nile, as Detective Poirot is approached by a police officer at the movie’s conclusion. The detective’s presence is requested to investigate a murder on the famous river, which conflicts with the timeline in the novel. Poirot happens to be on the cruise by chance in the book, not across the world as depicted in Murder on the Orient Express. This may or may not be addressed when the movie premieres.

Gadot is already attached to six other projects including Wonder Woman 1984, Red Notice, an untitled Flash film, Deeper, Justice League Part Two and tv mini-series Hedy Lamarr set to air on Showtime. Her voice will also be featured in Ralph Breaks the Internet which hits theaters on November 22.

Death on the Nile will land in theaters on December 20, 2019. Attached to produce are Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Mark Gordon.