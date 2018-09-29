Ohio Vice Squad That Arrested Stormy Daniels Now Under FBI Investigation

The Ohio vice squad that arrested porn actress Stormy Daniels at a Columbus strip club in July is now under federal investigation.

Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs announced on Thursday that the Public Corruption Task Force of the FBI is now probing the vice section of her agency for criminal activity linked to recent high-profile incidents, which include Daniel’s arrest.

In a statement released on Sept. 27, the Columbus Division of Police called on the public to report members of the vice squad who may be involved in shady activities.

“Recent high-profile incidents have brought forward a variety of allegations against the Vice section via social media postings and other sources,” the press release of the Columbus Division of Police stated.

“Persons who have knowledge of criminal activity by members of the Columbus Police Vice personnel are asked to call a tip line set up by the FBI to investigate these claims.”

Daniels, who became known for her alleged sexual affair with US President Donald Trump, was arrested at a nightclub on July 12. The arrest was made under an arcane state law that prohibits nude or semi-nude performers from touching patrons who are not family members.

The vice unit arrested Daniels while she was on stage at the Siren’s Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

According to ABC News, the cops cuffed the adult film star on allegations of sexually touching a patron while on stage. The cops who went undercover during the bust claimed that while “topless and wearing a G-string,” Daniels touched one of the undercover detectives in a “specified anatomical area.”

The charges were nonetheless dismissed the next day.

Daniel’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said that the roundup, which occurred during the actress’ cross-country strip tour, is a “politically motivated” setup. He said that there was foul play involved and that his client was specifically targeted by the cops.

Daniels is currently in a legal battle with Trump over a nondisclosure agreement related to the affair that she claimed she signed before the 2016 election.

“I think at the end of the day there will be no question that it will be proven that it was politically motivated,” Avenatti said. “Were these just some rogue officers or were others involved? I think this is going to be very interesting.”

The Columbus police union head denied the allegation that politics were behind the arrest.

Jacobs suspended the 20-member vice units operations early this month for a department review.