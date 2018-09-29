‘Degrassi’ Star Shenae Grimes-Beech And Husband, Josh Beech, Welcome Baby Girl

Many fans might remember Shenae Grimes-Beech as Darcy Edwards on the popular Canadian TV series, Degrassi: The Next Generation. However, the Canadian-born actress gained more prominence when she moved to California to join the 90210 reboot as one of the show’s main characters: Annie Wilson, which she held onto until the series ended in 2013.

Since 90210 ran its course, the world hasn’t heard much from the Scream 4 actress. However, on Friday, People reported that Grimes-Beech, 28, and her husband, British model-turned-photographer Josh Beech, 31, welcomed their first child together on Thursday, September 27. Their daughter, Bowie Scarlett Beech, weighed in at six pounds, 12 ounces.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world,” the couple told the media outlet.

Grimes-Beech first revealed the news to People that she and her husband were expecting back in May.

“I can’t believe our world is about to get a whole lot bigger and brighter, and can’t wait to embark on this wild ride with my partner in crime,” she raved.

The couple first began dating in early 2012 and got engaged later the same year. They officially became husband and wife in 2013.

“Well it’s official … I’m definitely a grown-up! @joshbeech and I are so excited to welcome this bada** baby girl into our world and I am so thrilled to be able to finally share this crazy journey with you guys!” Grimes-Beech wrote following her daughter’s birth.

According to Us Weekly, when announcing her pregnancy via her website, Lost in Lala, The Rake actress admitted that couple hadn’t actually planned on little Bowie.

“It wasn’t totally planned but we decided to let the fates determine when the timing was right for us to [hop] on this ride of a lifetime and evidently, they thought the time was now and I couldn’t agree more,” she wrote at the time.

Despite admitting that she would have been happy having either a boy or a girl, Grimes-Beech couldn’t contain her excitement when she found out she was having a girl, as she was looking forward to being able to continue the bond that she shares with her mother, who shares it with her grandmother.

Prior to giving birth, Grimes-Beech admitted that she and her husband had already decided that they would be naming their daughter Bowie, but she was careful not to accidentally spill the beans, as she didn’t want to potentially jinx it.

“I don’t want to say it out loud because I feel like you could meet them and then all of a sudden like, ‘Whoa! No! That’s not your name! That does not work!” she exclaimed.

Welcome to the world, Bowie Scarlett Beech.