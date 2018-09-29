Heidi Klum Is All About Her New Boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, But His Instagram Page Has No Trace Of The Supermodel

It’s no secret that Heidi Klum is head-over-heels for her new boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. After all, she’s told people what a great guy he is, and how she is super happy. Plus, we also found out that she ignored Drake’s text when he attempted to reach out to her. All because she had already met Tom a week earlier. This is what Heidi said about that incident, according to Page Six.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. He was basically like a week too late…. Like, what do you say? Like, ‘Do you want to go out?’? And I’m like, ‘No’? It’s better not to say anything,” she explained. “I’m embarrassed about it.”

That’s all great news for Tom. But when you go check out his Instagram page, something’s missing, and it’s Heidi. It’s possible that the musician is interested in maintaining his privacy the best he can. But then again, cute couple photos of him and Heidi are all over her page.

On the other hand, in a post from two days ago, Tom seemed to be soliciting “sexy photos” from girls. This is what he said.

“Ok what is promised is debt Thank you for sending me your sexy photos. I’m selecting girls. Do not hesitate to send me your photos with some goods from Tokio Hotel and the MagdeburgLosAngeles line @angelmoby”

And while Tom headed to the Emmys with Heidi, he opted to share a photo of just himself from the red carpet. Granted, Heidi also shared a solo-photo from the event, but she followed that up with a video of them kissing each other ton their cheeks. His fans didn’t mind, however, as they called him “handsome,” told him “I love you so much,” and “Hot! [heart emoji]”

Tom also took a moment to share a video of himself wearing a Tokio Hotel tank top today, which he somehow manipulated so that he’s static while the clouds behind him are moving. Tom and his twin brother Bill are in the band together, and they’re busy promoting their latest album, Dream Machine. The album was released on vinyl, as well as electronically and on CDs.

The band notably won the “Best New Artist” category during the 2008 VMAs, beating out Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Jordin Sparks. This is what Tom said about their efforts to make an impact in the American market, according to MTV.