NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Discusses Future With Golden State Warriors

Will Klay Thompson consider taking a huge discount to stay long-term in Golden State?

After years of rebuilding the team, the Golden State Warriors have succeeded in building a dynasty, winning three NBA titles in the last four years. As of now, despite the improvements made by some NBA teams, the Warriors are still the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. However, when the summer of 2019 arrives, Golden State will need to make a tough decision regarding their roster.

Two of the Warriors’ core players, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, are set to become unrestricted free agents next offseason. Both superstars have been frequently mentioned in various rumors suggesting that they could leave Golden State in the 2019 NBA free agency and start a new journey somewhere else. There is still plenty of time before the next free agency, but it seems like Thompson has already made a decision.

In a recent interview with ESPN‘s Nick Friedell, Klay Thompson said that he doesn’t see himself living in another place or wearing a different jersey. Thompson added that he wants “to stay on the train” as long as he can.

Despite their recent success, the 28-year-old shooting guard believes the Warriors can still get to another level and continue dominating the league in the next couple of years.

“It’s awesome,” Thompson said. “Makes you want to win now, though, that’s for sure. Makes you want to make the most of it. I think we have in the last two years. It’s crazy because we are back-to-back champs, but at the same time I feel like we’re all relatively young and we can still get to another level and keep winning. Not just this year, but years beyond. Not a lot of guys can do that with their team. So I love coming to work every day because I realize this is a special group and a special time to be a Warrior.”

No one can blame Klay Thompson for publicly stating his desire to stay long-term in Golden State. Most of their key players, including Thompson, are still in their prime. Even if other contenders build their own “Super Teams,” the Warriors will remain as one of the favorites to win the NBA championship as long as they keep their core players together.

Klay Thompson is aware that his name will continue to surface in various rumors and speculations until he inks a new contract with the Warriors next July. However, the All-Star shooting guard doesn’t appear to care since he already knows where he wants to be.