‘Avengers 4’ Title Theory Has Solid New Evidence

A theory from the past is gaining traction based on new evidence.

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Avengers 4.

Easily the biggest mystery surrounding Avengers 4 is the unidentified title which fans have been guessing at for well over a year. Ever since it was announced that Avengers 4 would no longer be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, speculation took over the internet with reasonable guesses, to the downright ridiculous. Now that Infinity War has come and gone, fans have been guessing the mysterious title and sharing their theories online.

Despite being good guesses, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Forever, and Avengers: Assemble have all been discredited for several reasons. One rumored title which appeared around four months ago is now gaining new traction. Avengers: Eternity War has come back into the spotlight thanks to a new theory from a dedicated fan. A new thread on Reddit has shed light on the title, explaining why it’s the perfect fit for the Phase 3 film.

User TMKTanner has expanded on the ideas of fellow Reddit user PaperChampion23 on why Eternity War is the new title. While PaperChampion explained his theory based on evidence from the comics, TMKTanner’s guess can come from the theory of space vs. time.

“Infinity War is a movie where the avengers go to a bunch of different places all over space. Infinity is everything, and everywhere. It’s all the stuff, all the places. It looks like Avengers 4 is gonna be about time travel, judging by the leaked set photos of Ant-Man at the battle of New York. Eternity is all of time,” TMKTanner explained.

The Reddit user also explained how Eternity War fits all the “rules” fans have learned about regarding the Avengers 4 title. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have stated several times that the name of the new film was not spoken in Infinity War, which rules out Endgame. They have also stated that the closest title guess so far was Avengers: Forever. With forever and eternity being synonyms of one another, Eternity War is not a bad guess whatsoever.

TMKTanner also pointed out that the Russo brothers shared a now deleted a post on Instagram which possibly hinted at the title back in August. The caption of the post read “A4 title reveal…” and was accompanied by an image of the words “AFTERMATH OF OBLITERATION OF ETERNITY.”

The title of Avengers 4 will likely be revealed next month, ahead of a trailer which fans are suspecting will come in November.

Avengers 4, regardless of its title, will be released on May 3, 2019.