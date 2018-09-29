Heidi Klum Swaps Faces With Boyfriend, Tom Kaultiz, In Bizarre Instagram Pic

Heidi Klum’s fans know that she’s got a sense of humor, but one of her latest Instagram posts is pretty bizarre. It’s a picture of Heidi hanging out on a couch with her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, but she swapped their faces. So it looks like Heidi’s got a beard, while Tom has long blond hair and womanly assets. Most of the fan responses were in German, which is the couple’s native tongue, but some Americans also chimed in. One person said, “#relationshipgoals [laughing-crying emoji] God bless this beautiful couple [heart]” while another said, “At first I was so confused! [laughing-crying emoji]” That fan was likely hardly the only one, as the odd picture probably had many people doing a double-take.

If you’re interested in trying out some face swapping for yourself, there are apps for it. For example, “Face Swap Live” lets you swap faces with your friend in real time, take a picture, or record a video, according to BeeBom. It’s only available for iOS for the time being, but an Android version is supposedly coming soon.

Another app you can try out is the “Face Swap Booth,” which takes things to another level. Instead of just swapping your face with a friend’s, you can cut-and-paste certain facial features from celebrities. It’s strange, but has the potential to entertain you and your friends for a while. This app is available for both iOS and Android users.

It appears that Heidi and Tom are doing quite well, with Heidi often telling the media how happy they are together. The supermodel also shared a photo of a set of beautiful red roses six days ago, and captioned it with several heart emojis. It’s hard to know who it was from, but many fans speculated that it was a gift from Tom. This is what Heidi had to say about her new boyfriend, according to People.

“He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Many of Heidi’s supporters would agree that she looks great, and she’s obviously enjoying being in love. Kaulitz, on the other hand, seems to be keeping a lower profile, as he’s yet to share a single photo of himself with Heidi on his Instagram page.