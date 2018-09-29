Date For The End Of The World Announced: Global Warming Will Win In 2100

It's time to start living every day like it's your last. Because according to a report from the Trump administration about global warming, it is.

In the middle of all the media excitement over Brett Kavanaugh, whatever it was that Trump said in his latest tweet, and the color Melania has chosen to wear as a subversive message for all womankind, there’s a little news item you may have missed: the world is ending.

Last month, the Trump administration released a report showing that by the end of this century, the global temperature will be higher by 7 degrees Fahrenheit, or four degrees Celsius. Leaders of almost every single nation in the world met for the Paris Climate Accord to discuss the dangers of global warming and made an agreement to stop the temperature from rising by even two more degrees.

Because if the Earth gets any hotter than that, mankind isn’t likely to survive it.

And while the year 2100 sounds like some far-off concept, it isn’t. It’s only about 80 years away. Sometime within the next eight decades, Manhattan and Miami will vanish when the ocean rises up enough to swallow them whole. The current population of Manhattan is 1.65 million people.

To be perfectly clear, this does not mean that Trump will add the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord. This report was actually part of an environmental-impact statement that Trump will use to justify his decision to repeal federal fuel-efficiency standards for vehicles, reports New York Magazine.

After all, the damage is already done, right? This deregulation will add 8 billion additional tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by the end of the century.

The report explains that since the Earth is going to get 7 degrees hotter anyway, getting rid of 8 billion tons of emissions won’t really change things so much.

Because to change things “would require substantial increases in technology innovation and adoption compared to today’s levels and would require the economy and the vehicle fleet to move away from the use of fossil fuels, which is not currently technologically feasible or economically feasible,” according to the report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as reported by Live Science.

Science is clear about what will happen as the Earth grows hotter. The oceans will rise, permanently changing coastlines and sweeping over entire cities. Catastrophic weather events will become more violent and more common. Many island nations will vanish altogether. And ultimately, it’s unlikely to be survivable for human beings.

Let's continue to destroy the competitiveness of our factories & manufacturing so we can fight mythical global warming. China is so happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2012

Trump has previously stated that global warming is actually a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. Multiple scientific groups around the world, including NASA and several organizations in the U.S., have said that global warming is indeed a fact. It seems that in a few decades, the debate will be settled once and for all. But according to a report from Trump’s own administration, none of us will be around to celebrate the end of the argument.