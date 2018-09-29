Brett Kavanaugh Testimony Spliced Into ‘Pulp Fiction’ Scene In New Viral Video

The internet strikes again. Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing has been getting the “meme” treatment all over social media, but there’s one video that stands out from the rest. A Twitter user has spliced parts of the testimony into a scene from Pulp Fiction featuring Samuel L. Jackson’s character, Jules.

In the scene, Jules interrogates a character named Brett and the creator uses that to his advantage in the viral clip.

After the movie character says, “Now let me take a wild guess here, you’re Brett, right?” we see a clip of Brett Kavanaugh saying yes at the Senate committee hearing.

One of the most humorous parts of the viral video comes when Brett Kavanaugh says that he got into Yale Law School to which Jules sarcastically replies, “Check out the big brain on Brett!”

Even Senator Lindsey Graham makes an appearance. At one point we see Graham reading a flattering statement about Kavanaugh. Jules “shuts him up” with “I don’t remember asking you a godd**n thing!”

The original post has over 15,000 retweets on Twitter. But it has been reuploaded onto a couple of other accounts and those posts also have thousands of retweets. The video’s visibility also got a big boost when Samuel L. Jackson himself retweeted the video.

“Funny as hell but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy A**!!!” the actor added.

Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to respond to sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and two other women who have come forward with similar claims.

Kanavaugh put up a defiant stance in his opening statement, declaring that the nomination process had been sullied because of the accusations against him.

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” the Supreme Court nominee said. “The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process, but you have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy.”

Through barely concealed tears, he then went on to deny that he had ever sexually assaulted anyone. He also insinuated that the allegations were a part of a smear campaign that’s “revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation has been delayed by one week to allow an FBI investigation to be conducted into the allegations against him.