A number of media outlets have reported that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick was hit with a restraining order in 2001 — but no one can find the document.

On Wednesday, attorney Michael Avenatti released an affidavit via his Twitter from Julie Swetnick, a 55-year-old Washington, D.C., web designer who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of shocking sexual offenses, including “targeting” women at parties to be drugged and gang raped. The affidavit even accused Kavanaugh of being present when Swetnick herself was drugged and raped by multiple teenage boys.

Since she made her allegations, which Kavanaugh has denied, several media outlets, including the Inquisitr, have reported that an ex-boyfriend of Swetnick filed a restraining order against her in 2001. The boyfriend — 63-year-old Richard Vinneccy of Miami/Dade County, Florida — said that Swetnick was “not credible at all.”

But according to an investigation by the Miami New Times newspaper, “nobody has seen the order itself.” The inability to produce the actual document, which was actually a “temporary injunction” against Swetnick, means that there has been no verification of why Vinneccy filed for the injunction, and no way to check the ex-boyfriend’s claim that Swetnick “was threatening my family, threatening my wife, and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time.”

Swetnick appeared on television for the first time in an interview with the Showtime series, The Circus, as seen in the video below.

Swetnick told Politico that the alleged threats occurred “right after I broke up with her.” In fact, according to the New Times investigation, Vinneccy marred his first wife the day after the injunction order against Swetnick was dismissed — less than two weeks after it was filed.

The dismissal occurred when neither Vinneccy, nor Swetnick showed up for a scheduled court hearing, according to the fact-checking site Snopes.

Avenatti dismissed the “restraining order” reports.

“Complete nonsense. No truth to this at all,” he said, according to CNBC. “Her ex-boyfriend fraudulently used her resume to apply for and obtain jobs and was caught by her.”

According to the Miami New Times report, social media posts cast doubt on Vinneccy’s claim that Swetnick threatened his “baby,” showing that his daughter had not yet been born at the time he filed the temporary injunction order against her — so he apparently had no “baby” at the time he says Swetnick made the threats. Vinneccy also has a history of marital and financial problems, the New Times reported, with two divorces, a bankruptcy, and a mortgage foreclosure that resulted in a bank placing a lien on his Miami property.

In 2000, the conservative news site Daily Caller reported the Swetnick was sued for defamation and fraud by an employer, WebTrends, a web analytics company in Portland, Oregon. But court documents show that the case was dismissed just one month after it was filed. The case was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning that WebTrends could not refile the suit.

Avenatti said that WebTrends was forced to withdraw the suit because the company’s claims against Swetnick were “completely bogus,” adding, “The lawsuit was filed in retaliation against my client after she pursued claims against the company.”