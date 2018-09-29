Ashley Benson Sits Front Row In Support Of Rumored Girlfriend Cara Delevingne At Paris Fashion Week

Despite not wanting to confirm whether or not they are indeed dating, rumored couple Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne seem to be inseparable these days. The duo were last spotted together when Benson decided to drop everything and fly overseas to support Delevingne on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, per People.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 28, got herself a front-row seat at Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain runway show, where the Paper Towns actress, 26, was the designer’s opening act. Delevingne hit the catwalk, keeping in stride to Prince’s classic hit, “When Doves Cry.”

Not surprisingly, following the fashion show’s completion, Benson and Delevingne proceeded to leave together.

As it turns out, it’s not just Benson who supports Delevingne’s career; it goes the other way as well. Having created her own collection with Paris eyewear brand, Privé Revaux, Benson hosted an event while in town. While Suicide Squad actress Delevingne was not in attendance, she showed her support for Benson’s sunglasses line by donning a pair as she departed the Balmain show.

The dating rumors surrounding the duo reached its peak back in August when the two were spotted stealing multiple kisses while waiting for a taxi outside London’s Heathrow airport and while fans are eager get word on an official status, neither lady is in a rush to give it.

“I just kinda try to keep myself as private as possible,” Benson said recently on the media outlet’s internet-streaming show, People Now. “I think it’s the best way in any relationship. I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better,” she added.

Prior to their lip-locking session, Benson had posted a photo of herself on her Instagram and her followers couldn’t help but notice the necklace around her neck, which contained the letters “A” and “C” dangling from the chain.

A little over two weeks ago, it was believed that Benson had seemingly confirmed the pair’s relationship as a romantic couple when she commented on one Delevingne’s Instagram photos, writing “mine.” However, Benson took to her own social media page to announce that her account had been hacked, much to fans dismay.

Benson and Delevingne recently attended the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival to promote their music flick, Her Smell, which is how the rumored couple first met. It was reported that while shooting their movie, which co-stars The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, the two became close and started hanging out with each other on a frequent basis, thus sending the dating rumors into motion.