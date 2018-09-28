Father Of Parkland Victim Slams Brett Kavanaugh

The father of one of the children slain at the Parkland shooting had some powerful words for would-be Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Friday, and his statement is impossible to ignore.

“Your life and family are not ruined,” the father of one Parkland victim said on Twitter to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh late Thursday night.

Kavanaugh gave emotional testimony on Thursday during a Senate Judiciary Committee, and was visibly holding back tears during his opening statement when he spoke about how the sexual assault allegations against him have affected his life and the life of his family.

One father responded to Kavanaugh, saying “try having a child murdered by a weapon that you refer to as ‘common use.’ You will get through this and hug both of your children tonight.” But this father, whose name is Fred Guttenberg, wasn’t delivering a message of support.

Judge Kavanaugh, I listened to you talk of your life being ruined. It is not. I listened to you turn yourself into a victim. You are not. What today showed is that you clearly are a partisan and do not have the temperament for the court. Even worse, you are just a bad person. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 28, 2018

“I listened to you talk of your life being ruined. It is not. I listened to you turn yourself into a victim. You are not. What today showed is that you clearly are a partisan and do not have the temperament for the court. Even worse, you are just a bad person,” he wrote.

Guttenberg lost his daughter Jaime, 14, at the Parkland school shooting February 14. Along with Jaime, another 16 people died in the event.

Kavanaugh is under fire for multiple sexual abuse allegations against him, which started when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford shared her story of being nearly raped by Kavanaugh when both were teenagers decades ago.

Guttenberg was present at Kavanaugh’s first day of Senate confirmation hearings. He attempted to introduce himself to Kavanaugh, who “pulled his hand back, turned his back… and walked away,” according to a statement from Guttenberg reported by NBC News.

Following a Friday vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote will move to the Senate for a complete vote. This is expected to happen as early as next week. The process could be delayed, however, by the FBI investigation that Donald Trump has called for in order to more thoroughly investigate the various claims of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

In addition to Ford, several other women have come forward to say that they, too, were sexually abused and/or harassed by Kavanaugh.

As a federal judge, Kavanaugh provided an official opinion on the matter of District of Columbia v. Heller. The Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C. upheld a ban on semiautomatic weapons in this case, a ruling Kavanaugh dissented against.

In his opinion, Kavanaugh wrote that semi-automatic weapons are “in common use by law-abiding citizens for self-defense in the home, hunting and other lawful uses,” according to USA Today.

Guttenberg’s words are a somber reminder that underneath all the media attention and activity, what’s at stake her is the future of the country. As a Supreme Court judge, Kavanaugh will be in a position to decide the fate of laws crucial to all Americans. Gun control, abortion, women’s rights, immigration — all matters of law fall to the Supreme Court to decide, in one way or another.