Barbra Streisand’s latest album, Walls, is rather a more political one than fans of the singer may be used to. The singer has explained that the 2016 election and current administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has “inspired” her to use her voice when it comes to politics.

And according to People, Streisand was particularly livid about the way in which the president had treated Queen Elizabeth when the pair had met back in London in July. The president famously cut in front of Her Majesty while the pair were walking together at Windsor Castle, sparking fury at the disrespect he showed the Queen.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Streisand explained what seeing that had made her feel.

“I couldn’t contain my emotions. I couldn’t contain my horror at this election and what kind of person that lacked grace and dignity and smarts and compassion. How did this happen? To walk ahead of Queen Elizabeth, that was shocking. She’s 92 years old. Where are his manners? That’s what I’d like to know. Where are his manners? That kind of lack of dignity — [he] does not deserve to be President of the United States.”

This was on top of the fact that Trump and his wife were almost 20 minutes late to meet the Queen in the first place.

Barbra Streisand has used her new album to hit out at Donald Trump – and says his lack of dignity means he 'doesn't deserve' to be US President. pic.twitter.com/MXtvMKaAaE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 28, 2018

Streisand’s latest album is her “biggest collection of original music since Guilty Pleasures in 2005,” and features such songs as “Don’t Lie To Me,” a track dedicated specifically to the president, per a previous report by the Inquisitr. Lyrics like “How do you sleep when the world keeps turning? / All that we built has come undone / How do you sleep when the world is burning? / Everyone answers to someone” make very clear her thoughts on his actions and words.

She has also reworked a number of tracks, including “Imagine,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “What the World Needs Now,” demonstrating her desire for more peaceful times.

“The title song ‘Walls,’ which I think is, for me, not only about structural walls — like the wall he wants to spend $25 billion on. Think of how much that could do in this country for education and gun safety,” Streisand added on Good Morning Britain. “A wall that you just have to have a higher ladder to get over. I don’t understand it, but it’s symbolic to him. This song says, ‘There’ll be a better day when all the walls come tumbling down.'”