XXXTentacion’s Murder Shown At Length In Court-Released Video

The prosecution trying four men in the murder of Florida rap star XXXTentacion presented extended footage of the ambush shooting during a hearing held for suspect Robert Allen, 22, on Thursday, September 27.

Prior to WPLG airing the previously unseen recording straight from court, the public had, for months, relied on cell phone videos taken moments after the attack for a visual of the incident. So it would come as no surprise that, before long, snippets grabbed from the Miami news station’s coverage of the proceedings went viral.

In the recording, two masked passengers wearing hoods can be seen hopping out of a dark SUV that rolled up to block XXXTentacion from exiting the vicinity. They quickly scoot up to the driver’s side window of XXX’s BMW with firearms drawn and are apparently met with some degree of resistance during an attempt to strip the rapper of his chain. No sound could be heard from the recording, but thanks to a little bit of commentary provided by the prosecutor, viewers are given a sense of when the fatal shot was fired by the suspect believed to have been Michael Boatwright, 23.

At one point during the struggle, XXXTentacion’s passenger side door flies open and a man who is reported to be the rapper’s uncle flees. His escape from the vehicle would eventually allow the second armed suspect, Trayvon Newsome, 20, to circle over to the open door and grab a Louis Vuitton bag carrying $50,000 — before the men made their getaway from the scene.

In addition to the video collected from the parking lot of RIVA Motorsports, the prosecutor showed surveillance footage that recorded XXXTentacion negotiating a purchase inside of the Deerfield Beach dealership minutes before the tragedy ensued. He pointed out how a fourth suspect named Dedrick Williams, 22, could be seen walking in and passing by XXXTentacion in an effort to scope the shop out before heading back to prepare Allen, Newsome, and Boatwright for the robbery.

Investigators believe that the attack was premeditated, with the four men having tracked XXXTentacion to the location in the lead up to his arrival. More details on what access they may have had to the slain rapper and exactly how they were able to acquire a lead on him are likely to be revealed as the case against them builds.

Interestingly enough, the newly released footage began circulating throughout social media on the very day that Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V album dropped with an opening track that features vocals from XXXTentacion. What’s more, it is being reported that the project Kanye West is expected to debut on Saturday will also feature an appearance from XXX, which is all making for an emotional week for fans who continue to find it hard to cope with the loss, three months after his untimely passing.