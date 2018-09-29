Her reaction to the tragedy in the Welsh village is Queen Elizabeth's biggest regret.

The Crown Season 3 will appear a little later than usual in the season, but it’s said to be worth the wait as the main cast has been entirely replaced with new actors due to the age progression. And the new season will include what Queen Elizabeth has spoken about as her greatest regret, which is the Aberfan disaster.

Town & Country said that the tragedy in a Welsh village will take part in Season 3, and it’s an event that producers wanted to make sure they got right. In 1966, a “colliery spoil tip,” or surplus mound of coal mining waste, collapsed on a school in the Welsh village of Aberfan, killing 116 children and 28 adults. Queen Elizabeth did not visit the town for eight days after the horror, which she now calls her greatest regret. Feeling ignored, the matter has left a bad taste in the mouth of many.

Producers met in advance with members of the community to determine the best way to portray the tragedy with sensitivity. Jeff Edwards, who survived the Aberfan disaster, has been in touch with the production team from The Crown and has set up meetings with others in the community.

The show’s production staff decided to organize a town hall meeting for the residents to ask questions.

“Following these meetings the production team decided to put on a public meeting which was held earlier this month and at which a dozen or so residents turned up and they outlined their proposals to them.”

Prior to shooting the scene about the Aberfan disaster, production released a statement stressing the seriousness of the tone.

“The third season of The Crown will cover the major historical events of Elizabeth II’s reign from 1963-1977 and all strongly felt the Aberfan disaster and the events that followed must be included, especially as it continues to hold a deep resonance for the nation and the Queen herself. As producers, we feel a responsibility to remain true to the memory and the experience of the survivors, so have met with community leaders, as well as the people of Aberfan on a number of occasions as part of our in-depth research and to discuss our approach.”

Benjamin Caron, director of The Crown, spoke at Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon, according to BBC.

“Every series of The Crown looks at major political events and moments in history, and this is one of them. Of course, we should do this.”

He continued saying that it wasn’t the kind of event they should gloss over.