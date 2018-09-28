Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Julie Swetnick Was Sued For Sexual Harassment And Fraud

Former boyfriend also filed restraining order against Swetnick after she allegedly threatened his wife and baby.

Julie Swetnick, the woman who claims she was gang-raped in the early 1980s at a drunken high school party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was present, was sued for sexual harassment by male employees at WebTrends, a web analytics company based in Portland, Oregon.

In November 2000, WebTrends filed a defamation and fraud lawsuit against Swetnick, claiming she had engaged in “unwelcome, sexually offensive conduct” toward two male co-workers, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Caller.

Swetnick shot to fame this week after her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, accused Judge Kavanaugh of having been present at several high school parties that she attended when she was in college and Kavanaugh was in high school.

Swetnick: I Went To 10 Parties Where Girls Were Gang-Raped

Swetnick has not accused Brett Kavanaugh of raping or sexually assaulting her, but merely being present at several high-school shindigs she claimed she repeatedly attended where drunken gang rapes supposedly took place.

There are no police reports or other accounts of the alleged gang rapes, and Swetnick has produced no evidence or witnesses to corroborate her claims.

In 2000, WebTrends filed a defamation and fraud lawsuit against Swetnick, accusing her of engaging in “unwelcome sexual innuendo and inappropriate conduct” toward two male colleagues.

The lawsuit also claims Swetnick lied when she claimed she had graduated from Johns Hopkins University. John Hopkins has no record of her attendance there.

When her male colleagues complained about Swetnick’s predatory behavior, WebTrends alleges that Swetnick “[made] false and retaliatory” sexual harassment allegations against the two male co-workers “in a transparent effort to divert attention from her own inappropriate behavior.”

WebTrends said a human resources director did an investigation and found no evidence to corroborate Swetnick’s sexual harassment allegations, so she later backpedaled on them, according to the company’s lawsuit.

Ex-Boyfriend: She Threatened My Wife And My Baby

In July 2000, Swetnick took a leave of absence from WebTrends for sinus issues. In August 2000, Julie Swetnick allegedly gave the company a doctor’s note saying she needed another leave of absence because she had a “nervous breakdown.”

WebTrends withdrew its lawsuit a month after filing it but did not provide a reason.

In March 2011, Julie Swetnick’s ex-boyfriend, Richard Vinneccy, filed a restraining order against her, claiming she threatened him after he ended their four-year relationship, the Daily Mail reported.

“Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife, and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” Richard Vinneccy said.

Vinneccy, a registered Democrat, said Julie Swetnick is unstable and a liar, so her “gang-rape” claims should be viewed very skeptically. “I know a lot about her,” he said. “She’s not credible at all. Not at all.”