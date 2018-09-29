Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Reacts To Him Wanting Another Baby With Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie is not happy about her boyfriend, Scott Disick, reportedly wanting to have another baby with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The model, 20, is allegedly furious that the news was made known to the world during a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek this week.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie gets tired of Scott Disick mentioning having another child with Kourtney Kardashian, which allegedly happens quite often.

Sources tell the outlet that Richie thinks it’s very strange and completely inappropriate for Disick and Kardashian to consider having more children together when they are no longer in a romantic relationship, especially since Sofia and Scott’s relationship is getting more serious.

“Sofia gets furious whenever Scott brings up having more kids with Kourtney. And oddly, it comes up all the time. Sofia thinks it is weird and totally inappropriate to even entertain the idea of having more children with your ex just to maintain continuity in the family. When Scott jokes about the idea, it makes Sofia angry and insecure, she really does not like the idea at all,” an insider told the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Sofia may want to have children of her own someday, possibly even with Scott if their relationship keeps progressing. However, she doesn’t want to have a child with Disick if he’s going to continue to entertain the idea of having another baby with Kourtney.

“With Scott always joking about having more kids with Kourtney, that is a big turn off for Sofia. While she would love to be a mom one day, and maybe have kids with Scott, it is not going to happen anytime soon and not as long as he thinks he might have more babies with his ex which Sofia thinks is a terrible idea,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a brand new preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released on Friday, and it revealed that Scott had texted Kim Kardahian and told her that he wanted another baby with Kourtney.

Kim thought that it was a great idea, and quickly wrote up an email to her famous family members in hopes of getting them on board and coaxing Kourtney into having another child with Scott. However, she accidentally sent the email to Kourt, which she later revealed via Twitter was “real bad.”

Fans can see how it all plays out between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when KUTWK airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.