Watch Toronto Argonauts Vs. Calgary Stampeders Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, CFL Friday Night Football

With six weeks left in the 2018 Canadian Football League season, the 10-2 Calgary Stampeders can become the first team to clinch a spot in the CFL playoffs with a victory Friday night over the visiting Toronto Argonauts — the defending Grey Cup champions — in a clash that will live stream from McMahon Stadium.

The Stamps suffered a shock defeat in the 105th Grey Cup last November, when the Argos’ Lirim Hajrullahu split the uprights from 32 yards out with just 53 seconds left on the clock, as Global News reported, to give the Argos an improbable 27-24 win — the second year in a row that Calgary had reached the Grey Cup only to suffer a narrow defeat to an underdog team. The Stampeders lost the 104th Grey Cup to the Ottawa Redblacks, who got to the championship game despite a losing record, in overtime.

Calgary is led by one of the CFL’s top quarterbacks, 28-year-old Bo Levi Mitchell, whose 27 touchdowns tie him with Edmonton’s Mike Reilly for the CFL lead, according to CFL website stats. Mitchell’s 3,630 passing yards are good enough for fourth on the CFL leader board.

For the Argos, the Friday night game in Calgary features the return of 2013 NFL Pro Bowler Dexter McCluster, according to the Montreal Gazette. McCluster, who last played for the NFL’s San Diego Chargers in 2016, says that he is finally “healthy as an ox” after injuries kept him sidelined for the 2017 season and much of 2016.

Dexter McCluster, who last played for the San Diego Chargers in 2016, will be on the field for Toronto on Friday. Sean M. Haffe / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders Week 16 CFL inter-divisional showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the 35,000-seat McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Friday, September 28. That kickoff time will be 4 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 6 p.m. Central, and 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, September 30.

Despite being the current holders of the Great Cup, Toronto has won only three CFL games this season against nine losses and would appear to need a prolonged winning streak to even have hopes of playoff contention. The Stampeders can nail down their 11th victory and a guaranteed postseason spot as they look toward the possibility of their third consecutive Grey Cup berth.

Bo Levi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampeders leads the CFL in passing touchdowns with 27. Derek Leung / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders Week 16 Grey Cup rematch, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, Canadian football fans can watch the Argos vs. Stamps showdown at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription packages for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.