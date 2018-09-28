Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Works Out To Prep For Runway Show

'I try to do yoga before bed at least four to five nights per week.'

Supermodel Kelly Gale is dieting and exercising extra-hard to prepare for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which takes place in November.

The leggy 5-foot-11 Gale posted an Instagram video of herself working out at the gym as she gets herself in bikini-shape ahead of the annual runway show.

“I’ve just set a fitness goal that I want to hit before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” Kelly wrote in the caption.

In the video, Gale does a calorie-blasting cardio workout by jumping rope. The brunette beauty said her goal is to increase her speed.

In her Instagram post, Gale wears a purple sports bra and black exercise tights that spotlight her flat abs and sinewy torso.

‘I Eat Very Healthy All Year Round’

Like her fellow Victoria’s Secret’s hotties, Kelly Gale follows a healthy, organic diet and works out almost every day.

Because she never knows when she’ll be called to do a glamorous photo shoot, Gale has to be bikini-ready 365 days a year. There is no “off season” for a top model.

“I eat very healthy all year round,” Kelly told Vogue. “Cooking healthy, nutritious and delicious meals is one of my biggest passions so eating'”healthy’ for me isn’t ‘eating healthy,’ it’s just eating.”

Gale, who’s part-Australian and part-Swedish, follows an organic diet that emphasizes lots of green vegetables, salads, and lean proteins like chicken and fish.

A month before the Victoria’s Secret runway show, Kelly limits sugar and sodium to get that lean and sleek.

“Four weeks before the show, I like to kick it in high gear,” she said. “Which for me means cutting out sodium. I try to stay away from all kinds of sugars except for the sugars I get from the berries in my breakfast and coconut sugar from the occasional raw vegan chocolate bar that I eat.”

Gale said her lunches and dinners typically consist of lots of vegetables and lean proteins such as shrimp, scallops, egg whites, turkey breast, and white fish.

Kelly’s workouts include Pilates, cardio exercise such as jumping rope, and body-sculpting with ankle weights and resistance bands.

“I also try to do yoga before bed at least four to five nights per week,” she said.

Because modeling can be stressful due to the constant traveling and the need to look perfect all the time, Gale meditates every day and gets regular massages.

“I meditate every morning, every evening and basically any time of the day when I feel like I need it,” Gale said. “If I’m out walking I might do a 30-minute walking meditation.”

Another Victoria’s Secret beauty who’s working out hard ahead of the upcoming fashion show is Adriana Lima. The Brazilian bombshell’s fitness secrets are a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet and rigorous workouts that focuses on boxing, as the Inquisitr previously reported.