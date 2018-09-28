Britney Spears Flaunts Killer Abs As She Rocks Iconic Bra Look On Instagram

Britney Spears put her killer body on full display on Instagram on Friday not one but five times as she shared a photo of herself in different poses. The Princess of Pop is rocking distressed jeans and a sexy bra in the snap, which consists of a sequence of five shots juxtaposed next to one another.

Fans of the 36-year-old pop icon will recognize this look from a 2001 photoshoot to promote her third album, Britney. Taken by the famed photographer Steven Klein, the shot shows Spears in a sequence of sensual dance moves as she waves around a long, scarf-like armband. She completed her revealing outfit with the early-2000s’ signature chunky, white belt. The artist is wearing her hair freely, which included bangs at the time.

Spears simply captioned the post with three kiss mark emoji and the hashtag “FBF,” which stands for “flashback Friday.” The post garnered more than 325,000 likes and more than 5,500 comments in a few hours from fans who were pleased with the throwback photo.

“This was the best photoshoot! I love the bra, armband, jeans & big belt. Your body, your face & hair are all perfection,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section, while another added, “Loved you then love you now.”

As hard as it might be to believe, Spears’ iconic hit “…Baby One More Time“ will turn 20 is less than a month, on Oct. 23, 1998. The album by the same title was released the following January.

Brit has recently been in the news as she is reportedly “very unhappy” over the outcome of a newly reached agreement with her ex-husband Kevin Federline in their ongoing child support battle, E! News reported. According to the outlet, Spears agreed to pay Federline, 40, “thousands more a month in child support,” a deal that comes a month after Spears was ordered to pay K-Fed, with whom she has two children, $110,000 in their ongoing case.

“They are not happy and think the settlement is ludicrous,” E! News reported, citing a source close to the songstress who was speaking about Spears’ team’s reaction to the new agreement. “But they wanted to make an agreement so that they could move on.”

Though Brit is “very unhappy” about the outcome, she understands it is “in her best interest” to move on from the legal turmoil, the source said, as per the E! News report.

“She was tired of fighting about it and is ready to get on with her life and put this behind her,” the source said.