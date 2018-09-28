Watch New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Rivalry Series To Finish Season

The New York Yankees face their arch-rival Boston Red Sox in what could be a preview of the ALDS one week from Friday.

In a game that means very little for the regular season but could easily be a preview of the American League Division Series that starts in one week, the AL East second-place New York Yankees head into Boston to face the team with the best record in Major League Baseball, per MLB.com, the Red Sox, in a Friday night game that opens the final weekend of the 2018 season and will live stream from Fenway Park.

The Red Sox come into the series with 107 wins, eight days after clinching their third-straight AL East pennant in Yankee Stadium, as ESPN.com reported. But even though the game means nothing for the AL East race, and with the Red Sox also clinching the best record in baseball and with it home field advantage throughout the playoffs, nothing for the postseason seedings as far as Boston is concerned, the game still has meaning for the Bronx Bombers.

As SB Nation notes, the Yankees remain in a race to secure the important home field in the one-game, Wild Card game, in which they will face the Oakland A’s. The Yankees would obviously like to avoid a cross-country trip for the game next Wednesday, then back to Boston for Friday’s game.

J.A. Happ gets the start for the Yankees in Fenway Park on Friday. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Friday night game in Boston, Massachusetts, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 37,700-seat Fenway Park or 6:10 p.m. Central Time, 4:10 p.m. Pacific, on Friday, September 28.

The Yankees currently lead the A’s by two games, with Oakland playing three games in Anaheim against the Angels. If 96-63 Oakland can sweep the fourth-place, 78-81 Angels, then the Yankees must win two of three against the Red Sox to win the top Wild Card spot — and a guaranteed game in Yankee Stadium — outright. The winner of the Wild Card game then faces the Red Sox in the ALDS starting October 5.

Lefty Brian Johnson gets the start for Boston, with the 27-year-old bringing a 4-2 record and 4.06 ERA into the game, according to MLB.com, which also notes that Johnson has pitched only in relief since September 2, meaning that Red Sox Manager Alex Cora will likely limit Johnson’s pitch count.

J.A. Happ, a 35-year-old southpaw picked up by the Yankees at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays, gets the start for New York. Happ already has a 2-1 record against the Red Sox this season, with the loss and one of the wins coming in a Blue Jays uniform, per Baseball Reference data.

Lefty Brian Johnson will take the hill Friday for the 107-win Red Sox. Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

To watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox live stream online from historic Fenway Park, access the streaming video provided by WatchESPN, which can also be viewed on mobile devices by downloading the WatchESPN app, which also streams live on the set-top streaming devices such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazn Fire, allowing fans to watch the Yankees-Red Sox possible playoff preview streaming live to their TV sets.

Fans who do not have cable or satellite login credentials and want to watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox series opener stream live for free may sign up for a one-week trial of an “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the potential ALDS preview matchup live stream for free.

Another way to watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox series finale live stream for free is to use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, where the online streaming subscription service of Major League Baseball is offering the Yanks vs. Sox contest as one its “Free Game of the Day” offerings — on a weekend when every game is being offered for free by MLB.TV.

That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Friday night New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes, including those listed above.