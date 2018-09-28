Eddie Murphy And Pregnant Paige Butcher Are Engaged

The ‘Shrek’ star put a ring on it!

One month after revealing that they are expecting their second child together, actor Eddie Murphy and model/actress Paige Butcher announced that they are engaged to be married.

The media began speculating that the couple of six years were engaged after the paparazzi snapped pictures of Butcher sporting a large diamond on her ring finger while out running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 27.

The following day, People got official confirmation from the pair’s rep.

Murphy, 57, began dating Australian Butcher, 38, in 2012. They welcomed their first child together, 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, on May 3, 2016.

This past August, the couple announced that they are going to be welcoming another baby together this December and, on September 14, the mama-to-be told TMZ that it is going to be a boy — which they may “possibly” name Eddie Jr.

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” a source close to the couple told People. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

Murphy has eight other children from four previous relationships, making the impending arrival his 10th kid overall. His oldest is 29-year-old son Eric, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, and former love Tamara Hood is the mother of 27-year-old son Christian. He then had five children with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, to whom he was married for 13 years: 28-year-old daughter Bria, 25-year-old son Myles, 23-year-old daughter Shayne, 18-year-old daughter Zola, and 16-year-old Bella. And America’s Got Talent judge Melanie “Mel B” Brown, another ex, is the mother of his 11-year-old daughter Angel.

A Radar Online insider spoke to the website about Murphy and Butcher’s plans to have even more kids in the future.

“He and Paige aren’t done, not by a long shot,” revealed a person close to the former Saturday Night Live star.

“Paige already told him she wants a big family, four kids at the most, and yes, he’s down with it…. Paige loves being a mother, it’s her full-time job. Eddie’s cut back a lot of the acting and really has become Mr. Daddy Day Care. He’s already got a million kids, but he loves being a father and, at this point in his life, he feels having even more kids is his duty.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Murphy’s next professional project is the Netflix original film Dolemite Is My Name, a biopic about blaxploitation entertainer Rudy Ray Moore, due to be released in 2019. Murphy will play Moore in the film, which also features actors Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Ron Cephas Jones, Tituss Burgess, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

No word yet as to when Murphy and Butcher will exchange vows. This will be his second marriage and her first.