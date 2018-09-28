‘Big Brother 20’ Contestant Bayleigh Dayton Says She Was Pregnant With Swaggy’s Baby, Miscarried In Jury House

After months of speculation about a possible pregnancy involving Bayleigh Dayton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams of Big Brother 20, the two newly-engaged houseguests are finally revealing the truth of what’s happening. Many BB20 fans were quite anxious to find out whether Bayleigh got pregnant in the house during her 23 days with Swaggy C. before he was evicted, and now the two are telling fans everything they’ve been anxious to know.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh put together a video that they posted on Instagram where Dalton explains that she did get pregnant during her time in the Big Brother 20 house. Unfortunately, she says, she had a miscarriage while she was in the jury house. She says that today was the first time they had even had a chance to talk to one another about it, but she notes that they were both really excited about the pregnancy and they were both really upset when she lost the baby.

Bayleigh adds that Swaggy knew about the miscarriage before he decided to propose, so his big moment during the Big Brother finale with getting down on one knee was done with full knowledge that they no longer had a baby on the way. As the video continued, Dalton explained that she loves Tyler and she says that the fight everybody watched came the day after she found out she was pregnant.

Bayleigh says that she was loaded with emotion at that point of the fight with Tyler, plus Angela had just put her on the block. So, Dalton says, the big fight came from all of the chaos she was trying to work through more than over issues with Tyler specifically.

Swaggy said that he was getting updates on Bayleigh once or twice a week while she was in the jury house. Apparently, both he and her family knew about the pregnancy and everybody was excited, so it came as a big blow when she had a miscarriage.

Many Big Brother fans think it’s somewhat crazy that Swaggy and Bayleigh got engaged after just 23 days in the house together. The two BB20 stars say that even though they couldn’t talk to one another while she was in the jury house, a lot has happened that brought them closer together and she says at the end of the process she knew she’d be spending her life with him.

Will “Swayleigh” last and ultimately tie the knot? Big Brother 20 fans will be curious to follow Bayleigh Dalton and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams as they readjust to regular life together and see what the future holds for them as a couple.