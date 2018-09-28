‘Big Brother’ Star Tyler Crispen Defends JC Mounduix’s Controversial Bedroom Behavior

The 'Big Brother 20' star says live feed viewers had the wrong idea about his relationship with JC.

Tyler Crispen is standing by his man. The popular Big Brother Season 20 runner-up is defending his fellow Top 3 housemate, JC Mounduix, amid controversy over the Miami dancer’s behavior in the CBS summertime house.

Big Brother producers were forced to talk to Mounduix on multiple occasions due to his questionable antics in the CBS summertime house. But Crispen told Us Weekly he has nothing but positive feelings for his Big Brother buddy.

“Any negative thing came out about JC and I’s relationship is totally false. I never felt anything but a genuine friendship with JC. Him and I were genuine friends. He was always there for me. He had my back game-wise, he had my back personally. I love JC to death.”

Tyler Crispen’s defense of JC Mounduix comes after the Cuban-born contestant was caught on the CBS live feeds “fondling” Crispen’s arm, face, and chest and kissing his armpit while he was sleeping. The next morning, Crispen was seen complaining about sleeping with JC. But the Hilton Head lifeguard now says the incident was not as it seemed to outraged live feed viewers, some of whom went so far as to accuse Mounduix of sexual assault.

“I will never say a bad word about JC because I don’t think he deserves it. Anything that is out there was definitely taken the wrong way. Everything was discussed and we’re good. Anything that might have looked a certain way, I never felt negative anything towards JC, ever.”

Tyler Crispen has nothing but nice things to say about fellow #BB20 houseguest JC Mounduix. https://t.co/QMPzaGVrXN — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 27, 2018

It wasn’t until after the Big Brother finale that Crispen and Mounduix caught wind of the controversy. Mounduix, who was previously was seen on the CBS live feeds harassing Big Brother player Kaycee Clark by putting an ice cream scooper near her genitals and holding the bathroom door open on Haleigh Broucher, told Entertainment Weekly the headlines about him invading his housemates’ personal space were just drummed up drama.

Mounduix told EW that the incident with Crispen occurred because he thought his friend was having a bad dream.

“We were really close in the house,” Mounduix explained. “I was having nightmares all the time…Tyler was sleeping and he was making sounds that he never does and I was like, ‘Babe it’s gonna be okay.’ I was in the middle of my sleep. I pulled his bandana down so he could sleep and I gave him a kiss on his shoulder. You know we were super friends and super close. I can be a lot of things but I’m not a pervert.”

Big Brother producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan told the Wrap that the houseguests’ safety is their top priority. The producers explained that they allowed JC Mounduix to remain on the CBS reality show after the incidents with Crispen and Broucher because after interviewing all of the parties involved, the Big Brother housemates “in no way felt threatened, unsafe or sexually harassed” by JC.

Big Brother will return for a celebrity edition next winter and is expected to return to CBS in the summer of 2019, according to a finale night announcement by host Julie Chen.