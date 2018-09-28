‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Promise Daily Cliffhangers For Genoa City

Forget Friday cliffhangers because The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that head writer Mal Young plans to bring daily cliffhangers to Genoa City.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings preempted Y&R. The move caused many fans to worry about how the typical Friday cliffhanger would be moved to Monday, but according to the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, Young revealed that he plans to forget the whole idea of leaving the audience hanging over the weekend. In fact, he wants to leave viewers wanting more every single day.

“Now we are turning up the heat it’s not good enough to have cliffhanger Friday’s — we’ve got to have a cliffhanger every day!”

The reason Young felt that he needs to create intrigue on a daily basis is that viewers know they can just occasionally tune in and keep up with storylines. “People don’t watch five days a week. They’ll pop in and out we’ve got to make it as compelling as possible with those big, talked about storylines,” Young explained.

It sounds as if Young wants to make sure Y&R is one of the things people talk about at the water cooler or online in a way that brings urgency for fans to tune in to every single episode. He said, “We really want a good mix of the big drama moments and the big ‘oh my god I never saw that coming’ [shocks]. We love to play the game of, ‘Well, the audience will think this, so let’s do that.’ When I watch TV, I want to be surprised and enthralled!”

In honor of the big day next week, we’re looking through the #YR archives for some of the best weddings! Which is your favorite? #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/EyLpujEEji — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 28, 2018

Certainly, soap opera audiences have figured out over the years the types of things that happen on the storylines, and sometimes they start to feel stale when the same old thing happens over and over and over again. For instance, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) plan to get married next week for the third time. However, the Inquisitr reported that Y&R spoilers show that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) knows about Nick’s one-night stand with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), which leads fans to believe that the news will end up derailing the wedding.

If Young stayed true to his plans, then perhaps, the secret won’t stop Sharon and Nick from saying “I do” next week.

Also, along with the big moments, the head writer also wants to keep some of the show’s humor.

“I think we can bring a lot more humor to the show, but we also want deep emotions [to] make people cry or lean in on the edge of their seats!”

Because many favorites have left the show this year including Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), and Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Young has his work cut out for him, but as long as he can make fans care about the characters, they’ll keep coming back to the show they’ve loved all these decades.