Pete Davidson Reveals Exactly How He And Fiance Ariana Grande Came To Have Their Pet Pig

Pete Davidson revealed that it was Ariana Grande who wanted to get the pet pig.

Most couples tend to go the dog or cat route when picking out their first pet together, but when it comes to Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, being like most couples is apparently not something that they’re interested in.

Their first pet together was neither a dog, or a cat, or even a fish — it was a pig.

While appearing on Late Night With Seth Myers on Thursday, Davidson, 24, shared the story of just exactly how he and his fiancée, 25, came to acquire their furry pet. They have since named their pet Piggy Smallz, per People.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans went crazy when Grande shared a few videos of the adorable animal snuggling up with her in bed via her Instagram Story. At the time, neither Grande nor Davidson offered any information on their seemingly new pet. This new addition to the family caused some alarm — as it is actually illegal to own a pig in New York City — considered to be exotic animals by law.

During the interview, Davidson was more than happy to share the backstory, revealing that it was the “God Is A Woman” singer who actually wanted the pig.

“This girl, she was like, ‘I want a pig’. And then an hour later, it was just there. You know what I mean? Like I’m still trying to get a Propecia refill for the last two weeks. This chick got a pig in a f**king hour,” Davidson said.

The Saturday Night Live star also admitted that the couple is now beginning to understand why having a pig for a pet is not that common.

“The first two days, it was really new and it didn’t move much,” he noted. “But then — now, it’s starting to bite. Starting to do stuff like — it’s a pig,” he added.

And in just two weeks, Piggy Smallz isn’t so small anymore — as the pig has “tripled in size.” Despite this, Davidson is all in favor of their pet getting “big and fat.”

“Oh, it’s a top b**ch. … It’s a bougie pig,” he raved.

In honor of Piggy Smallz, Davidson went out and got their pet tattooed onto his body the day after the couple adopted it.

While the comedian is known for sporting new ink at random, it turns out his boss at SNL, Lorne Michaels, is not exactly a fan of the fact.

“He doesn’t like them. He’s never said that but he’ll, like, drop hints,” Davidson admitted.

For example — after recently getting a tattoo of a wolf — Davidson recalled that Michaels seemed to show his disdain for the ink when he asked, “Is that ’cause you don’t remember what they look like?”

Fans can catch Davidson on Saturday Night Live every Saturday night on NBC.