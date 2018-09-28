Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Wild Curves In Sports Bra and Cutout Denim

While the days cool down, singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day keeps her Instagram hot.

O’Day took to Instagram as a brand model to share a picture of herself practicing hot yoga poses, wearing a smooth gray sports bra which showed off her chest to its fullest. She paired the tiny top with a pair of Fashion Nova open heart cutout high rise jeans in black and blue. The model posed in front of a metal wall, raising one hand over her head while she balanced on one leg.

Barefoot, O’Day paired the clothes with a metallic and nude lip. The “White Hot Lies” singer wore her golden blonde tresses wavy, falling over her shoulders and into her ample bust.

The post garnered a quick 10,000 likes from the star’s 889,000 followers on the popular social media site. Her fans chimed in with praise, too.

One wrote, “Love you on marriage boot camp! You the reason why I watch this season.” Another adored her clothing commenting, “Love those pants!”

Judging from the positive reception, some of O’Day’s fans likely went searching on Fashion Nova for the pieces of her sexy outfit. One fan even alluded to Madonna with the comment, “STRIKE A POSE…THERE’S NOTHING TO IT @fashionnova IT!”

O’Day, who currently stars on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, finds it difficult to watch the show — which chronicles the breakdown of her relationship with Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. At one point, she even contemplated suicide during her relationship with the Jersey Shore star.

A source close to the singer told Hollywood Life, “Aubrey is definitely finding it difficult to watch Marriage Boot Camp as it’s bringing back a lot of bad memories, and she feels like she still has a lot of unfinished business when it comes to Pauly… Aubrey genuinely thought she would get married to Pauly, and that they would have kids and live happily ever after, but that was clearly not his intention at all, or so she thinks, and she can’t help feeling played by him.”

Currently, O’Day and Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex reunited with their former Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard — and they’re on the DK3 “The Universe Is Undefeated” tour, according to an Inquisitr report.

Tonight, the newly reunited band performs at The Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut, for one of their tour stops. The group’s tour show consists of music from Danity Kane, Dumblonde, and Richard’s solo pieces. This past year, O’Day also teased a new album from Dumblonde, which could drop any time now.