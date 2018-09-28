‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Promo For Monday, October 1: Brooke Takes The Stand [Video]

(This episode would have originally aired on Friday, September 28.)

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 1 indicate that the Logan vs. Spencer custody battle will continue. Katie (Heather Tom) is still pursuing sole custody of Will (Finnegan George), while Bill (Don Diamont) is fighting her tooth and nail.

Bold and the Beautiful video from Facebook shows Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talking to somebody, presumably Hope (Annika Noelle). They are at Forrester Creations and discussing the custody battle. It seems as if these two are the only family members who are not at the hearing. Katie and Thorne both work for the fashion house, while Bill is the grandfather to both of their babies.

“Do I think the custody hearing should go against Bill? Honestly, I don’t think it makes much of a difference.”

Steffy seems to feel as if the entire issue of custody is irrelevant. She knows that Bill isn’t one to follow rules, and that if the ruling is in favor of Katie, Bill will probably disregard it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, tease that Steffy and Hope will finally find some common ground. Both of them will be worried about the impact the court proceedings will have on Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton). They know that they will be testifying for opposing sides and know that it will cause some strain among all the parties involved.

“Maybe Bill isn’t the best parent, but he’s trying and he’s learning.”

Brooke will take the stand. BB viewers will remember that Justin subpoenaed her to testify on Bill’s behalf as she has been so vocal in support of her ex-husband. In fact, while waiting to be called to the stand, Brooke told Will that she couldn’t believe that mothers would willingly want to keep their children from their fathers.

It seems as if Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) may corner Brooke under cross-examination. Brooke will admit to Bill’s shortcomings — because he definitely isn’t the world’s best father — but she will also point out that Bill is present and wanting to do better. The promo shows Liam and Wyatt looking quite shocked in the background, but as she finishes what she’s saying there is hint of a smile playing on Bill’s lips.

He pressed Justin to call her as a witness, and it seems as if Dollar Bill is not regretting his decision in letting Katie’s sister testify on his behalf. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, then check back with Inquisitr for all your soap opera news.