Julianne Hough Takes On The Outdoors, Explores The Rockies In New Instagram Pic

Dancer/actress Julianne Hough, who is now sporting a rockin’ new choppy bob as the Inquisitr reported Tuesday, stepped into the great outdoors in a new Instagram pic she shared on Friday. In the photo, the 30-year-old Bigger star is surrounded by mountains, clear water, and a rocky beach. Pine trees are in the background, and the sun filters into the photo at an angle, beautifully highlighting the smiling actress.

Hough is sporting a beige Eddie Bauer knit sweater-jacket, with her hands seemingly retracted into the snug sleeves and the collar resting warmly on her neck. Hough’s outfit is topped with a baseball cap and aviator-style shades. Her blonde hair is tied back in a messy bun, as is necessary for a day of hiking. The content smile captured on Hough’s face shows that she is in her element, truly enjoying getting this taste of the great outdoors.

“I would spend every second outdoors if I could,” Julianne Hough said in the photo’s caption.

Upon further investigation, it seems as though this photo is an older one, as a Shape article featured the same photo in an October 2017 article. Apparently, Hough went on a hiking trip with some friends, including Jessica Szohr, to the Canadian Rockies. The group was led by an Eddie Bauer tour-guide, and offered many new experiences, according to the actress

“Getting outside of my comfort zone and pushing myself is one of my favorite ways to grow. It challenges me to recognize my weaknesses, dream bigger, and place value on the journey of reaching those goals,” Hough told Shape in 2017.

Fans spoke out in support of the dancer’s outdoor day in the Instagram comments section.

“Nature is always the best medicine,” one person commented.

“You should blog all your recent trips/favorite places to go!! They look beautiful!” said another.

“You look beautiful,” said another comment on the photo.

Hough told Shape that she tried fly-fishing for the first time on her hiking trip to Canada and that she surprisingly loved it. Apparently, everyone was done fishing for the day, but she couldn’t tear herself away from “just one more cast” at the end of the fishing trip. She also told the magazine about her belief in the outdoors as a healing power. Hough said that nature can help ground your spirit and reconnect with things that matter, while disconnecting from things that don’t.