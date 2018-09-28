‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Sounds The Alarm, Stopping Sharon And Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, September 28 sees Billy finally confessing the truth to Phyllis — he stole money from Jabot. Plus, both Nick and Sharon decide to keep their secrets to themselves, and Mariah learns Nick’s secret, and nothing will ever be the same!

Leave it to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). She pulled the fire alarm and stopped Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) from coming clean to each other. The women were saved by the bell, literally. Phyllis took that time and continued to work on Nick convincing him to keep their one-night stand under wraps. She reminded him of the pact they made to take their night of passion to the grave. Ultimately, Phyllis talked Nick down, and he agreed to keep her secret safe.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) get to Sharon in the elevator. They informed her she’s the emergency, and they told her all the ways that confessing the truth about J.T.’s disappearance would screw things up for not only her and Nicholas but also everybody else. Even though Sharon felt they’ve all become monsters, she agreed to stay quiet.

However, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) noted Phyllis and Nick’s heated discussion, and Summer wondered aloud to Kyle if her parents’ one-night stand might end up with them back together. Summer didn’t count on Mariah (Camryn Grimes) overhearing her. At first, Mariah laid into Summer for making up a scheme, but after she talked to Kyle, she realized Summer told the truth. That left Mariah agonizing over whether or not to reveal Nick’s secret to Sharon and stop the wedding.

After her harrowing bachelorette party, Sharon returned to Crimson Lights, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) was there. They discussed his marriage, and then Sharon ended up offering him the room over the coffee shop, and Nick showed up to sweeten the offer. Rey happily agreed to move in.

After all her quick-talking, Phyllis ended up having to bail a drunk Billy (Jason Thompson) out of jail. He informed her that he gambled away half a million. Phyllis assumed he owed a significant debt to a loan shark, but Billy shocked her with the news that he took the money from Jabot! Uh oh. Now, Billy is in a whole world of trouble. He gambled away money he stole from the family business, and there’s no way he’ll get away with that.

