‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Ava Gets Pushback, Nina’s Rattled, And Sam Makes A Move

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 1-5 suggest that fans have a lot to look forward to in these upcoming shows. The search for Nina’s daughter is moving forward, and Sonny continues to scramble with Jordan and Margaux hot on his trail. Ava will be involved in some intense confrontations, and teasers suggest that Sam may take a major leap forward.

SheKnows Soaps reveal that Sonny will be worked up during the coming week — and he’ll surely be anxious to figure out how to throw Jordan and Margaux off the scent of his ties to Vincent’s death. General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s an intense conversation coming up involving Sonny and Ava, and Soap Hub notes that Margaux will get bad news from Jordan during Friday’s episode.

Nina is holding out hope that her child is still alive, but she doesn’t know that Valentin and Curtis have already been working on this search. General Hospital spoilers indicate that she’ll be stunned during Monday’s show — and viewers would love to see this connect to a path forward in identifying her daughter.

Sam will be holding back during Thursday’s show, but she’ll apparently get bold and assertive during Friday’s episode. Sam and Jason have shared some emotional moments together over Oscar’s illness and “JaSam” fans are hopeful that these teasers about Sam might be hints that she’ll perhaps open herself up to getting close with Jason again.

Sam's raising the alarms, West Coast. Can Sonny and Jason stay one step ahead of Margaux Dawson? #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5pRpeotLtO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 21, 2018

Oscar has felt crushed by the revelation that he has cancer — and that his parents hid it from him. He’ll be distant from Drew during the coming week, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that he’ll face a confrontation with his mom Kim later in the week. Cameron held back on revealing what he knew when Josslyn questioned him, but he’ll stand firm on refusing to lie for Oscar in the coming episodes.

Ava will have rocky moments, not only with Sonny, but with Kiki as well. General Hospital spoilers share that viewers will see Maxie feeling uncertain, Kristina feeling helpful, and Monica lending her support. Viewers will be curious to see what is on the horizon with the new character of Daisy, who — as the Inquisitr reports — popped up out of nowhere this week. Fans are also anxious to see whether Sasha will be Nina’s daughter, Kiki’s daughter — or if it’s someone else entirely.

Additional tidbits will emerge heading into the episodes airing during the week of October 1-5, and all signs point towards some very dramatic happenings being on the horizon. Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as the new week begins — and hold on tight for the wild ride ahead this fall.