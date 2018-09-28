Sophie Turner Recalls How She Stuck Out Her Tongue When Meeting Celebrity Crush Justin Bieber For First Time

As it so happens, Sophie Turner was already dating Joe Jonas when the encounter with Justin Bieber went down

Who says celebrities can’t geek out when they meet their first-ever celebrity crush?

Sophie Turner might be head-over-heels in love with her fiancé Joe Jonas, but that doesn’t automatically mean that she’s not above having that rather awkward moment when she unexpectedly came face-to-face with her celebrity crush from her high school years. In a recent report by People, the Game of Thrones star opened up about the time she first met her celebrity crush—Mr. Justin Bieber.

While stopping by The Late Late Show with James Corden, Turner, 22, recounted the time she surprisingly got to meet the Biebs in the flesh and to say she wasn’t prepared, despite learning beforehand that he was in the same vicinity, would be an understatement.

In the midst of getting a tour of some stranger’s house in Miami, Turner headed up the stairs where she got to meet a shirtless Bieber, 24, in one of the rooms.

“He sat there, shirtless, in this dark room, getting a head massage,” she told Corden.

What happened next proved that when it comes to being a total fangirl, Turner is definitely guilty of it.

“I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, [I’m] Sophie,’ — played it cool, [then] ran into the closet and cried for like, five minutes,” she hilariously revealed.

Apparently, the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress had just started dating the former JoBro, as Bieber proceeded to ask Jonas about his “new girl”.

“Then I came out with Joe and Justin goes, ‘Yo, Joe, I heard you’ve got a new girl?’ And Joe was like, ‘Yeah, there she is. She’s over there’,” she continued.

So how did Turner react the second time?

More than willing to demonstrate for the audience, the Josie actress stuck out her tongue between two of her fingers.

“I don’t know what came over me. Joe has never let me live it down since,” she laughingly admitted.

Before the “Sorry” singer got the chance to react, Turner said Jonas quickly got her out of the room. However, she doesn’t think Bieber was too bothered by it.

“I’m sure he’s used to it. It can’t be the strangest thing anyone’s done to him!” she concluded.

As it turns out, Turner’s love for the “Baby” singer ran pretty deep when she was in high school, as she was even gifted “a life-sized cardboard cut-out” of the Canadian-born popstar from her mother when she was 16-years-old.

Turner can be seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix when it hits theaters Valentine’s Day 2019 and in the final season of Game of Thrones when it premieres on HBO sometime next year as well.

For the time being, fans can watch Turner’s appearance on Corden’s show below.