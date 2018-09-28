Rashida Jones And Ezra Koenig Secretly Had A Baby Together

The busy actress, writer, and producer is also a first-time mother.

It’s really hard to keep a pregnancy a secret in Hollywood these days with the paparazzi around every corner, but actress Rashida Jones has managed to pull off the impossible.

She welcomed her first child with her boyfriend — Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig — back in August, and the world is just now finding out about it.

According to People, who reportedly viewed the birth certificate, the couple’s son — Isaiah Jones Koenig — was born on August 22 at 8:36 a.m. in Los Angeles.

Neither the Angie Tribeca star nor her musician partner of about 20 months have spoken out about the baby. They haven’t even talked about their relationship publicly.

As to how the 42-year-old new mom managed to keep her pregnancy a secret from the media, Page Six reviewed some of her outfits from the past nine months and noted that she was able to stylishly hide her growing baby bump under billowy fabrics, dark blazers, and coats.

Additionally, any new pics that Jones posted to her Instagram page from the months right before she gave birth were all shots of her from above the abdomen.

The daughter of record producer Quincy Jones and Mod Squad actress Peggy Lipton remained active in terms of work throughout her pregnancy.

Jones co-wrote and co-directed a documentary film about her famous father, Quincy, that was released by Netflix on September 21; provided voice-over work for the upcoming animated feature The Grinch, which is scheduled to be released on November 9; appeared in an episode of ABC’s black-ish as Rainbow’s sister, Santamonica; and served as an executive producer of TNT’s Claws.

On Friday, September 28, Deadline reported that Jones’ Le Train Train Productions — which she co-founded along with partner Will McCormack — signed a first-look deal to create, develop, and executive produce new television projects for independent studio MRC (House of Cards, Ozark).

Before hooking up with 34-year-old Koenig, the former Parks and Recreation star was linked to actors Tobey Maguire, John Krasinski, Jon Favreau, and Colin Jost. She was also engaged to musician Mark Ronson, but the two never wed.

Jones talked about the idea of marriage in a 2011 interview with E! News.

“We have kind of failed with marriage [in the United States],” she said.