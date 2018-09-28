‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, September 28: Liam Testifies To Bill’s Misdeeds

(This episode of Bold and the Beautiful was originally slated to appear on Thursday, September 27, but was pre-empted due to a CBS News special report.) Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) day of reckoning had arrived and they were about to face each other in court for the custody of their son, Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) quickly discussed the newly revised witness list. He told Katie that Bill would now be calling an additional witness, her sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), according to She Knows Soaps recaps. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was also unhappy about Brooke testifying on Bill’s behalf and let him know it.

Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) entered the court room and the bailiff (Brent Pope) called the room to order. Carter gave the judge Katie and Thorne’s (Ingo Rademacher) marriage license, and the court began the proceedings. McMullen ordered all the witnesses out until it was their turn to testify. Carter and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) made their opening statements. Carter told the court that Bill was not a reliable father because he did not keep his terms of the joint custody agreement, while Justin questioned the merit of taking away a father’s custodial rights for skipping visitation with his son.

Today’s the day! Who’s ready to see this custody battle? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Sd6YysIWTn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 28, 2018

Carter called Thorne to the stand, and after he was sworn in he told the judge about his relationship with Will. He told the court that he and Will bonded while Bill neglected him. Under cross-examination, Justin talked about Thorne’s deceased daughter Aly, and tried to imply that Thorne was trying to replace her with will. Thorne only had to point out that Bill is still very much alive. Justin also told the court that Katie and Thorne had married rather quickly ahead of the court case.

Katie’s second witness was Ridge. The judge remembered what Ridge had asked him to do, and seemed to be awkward at seeing his old friend. Ridge related to the court that Justin and Bill had tried to throw him out of a helicopter, but it was quickly struck from the record. Ridge said that Bill was not a stable influence and that Thorne would be an incredible stepfather.

Brooke and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) were talking outside the courtroom while Liam (Scott Clifton) testified. Brooke couldn’t believe that her sister wanted to keep Will and Bill apart. She noted that he had also been kept from Bill and that he had blamed Quinn (Rena Sofer) for that. Wyatt was certain that Bill was going to lose custody.

In the meantime, Liam had told the court that his father had struck him in the past. When pressed, he also told the court that his father had slept with his wife. Afterwards, he turned to the judge and told him that Bill really loved Will. There seemed to be no sense in keeping them apart if they could be good for each other.

Katie was the final witness. She showed the judge the missed visits on a calendar and told him that she wanted to provide a stable home for him together with her husband. She wanted to protect Will at all costs. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.